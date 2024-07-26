IZEA Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

ORLANDO, Fla., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), a premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that it granted a total of 169,357 time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the IZEA Worldwide, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) in connection with its acquisition of The Reiman Agency, which closed on July 24, 2024.



The time-based RSU grant was issued to Alden Reiman, Managing Director of The Reiman Agency, by IZEA. The grant will vest one-third after 12 months and two-thirds in quarterly increments thereafter over the three-year period, subject to Mr. Reiman’s continued service. The RSU award is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the applicable RSU award agreement covering the grant.

The company’s Compensation Committee and Board of Directors approved the grant on July 22, 2024, to be issued in conjunction with the acquisition of The Reiman Agency. Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant was made as an inducement material to Mr. Reiman’s entering into an employment relationship with IZEA.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

