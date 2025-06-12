Arctic Wolf Expands Aurora Platform with New Self-Service Security Insights

New enhancements to Arctic Wolf Data Explorer address the operational limitations of legacy SIEMs

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced new enhancements to its Aurora Platform, giving customers enhanced ability to interact with their SOC data and operations, greater visibility into their existing tech stack, and deeper customization across their security workflows. These updates come as security teams increasingly face the cost and complexity of managing a SIEM, which often create more problems than they solve. With these enhancements, Arctic Wolf customers gain greater flexibility in how they access and interact with their security data, whether through on-demand self-service features or expert-guided support from their dedicated Concierge Security Team.

Traditional SIEM solutions have become a burden for many organizations, especially in hybrid and cloud-first environments. Long deployment timelines, constant upkeep, false positives, and high alert volumes make it difficult for teams to extract meaningful value. SIEMs also require specialized staffing and manual tuning, which is especially challenging in today’s talent-constrained market even for well-resourced organizations. With most SIEM solutions, the burden falls on security teams to learn and operate the tool themselves. In contrast, Arctic Wolf delivers visibility and outcomes through a single unified platform and AI-powered SOC, offering intuitive tools and a Concierge Experience that serve as a SIEM alternative to help customers answer their most pressing security questions without added complexity, enabling them to operate with the agility and flexibility required to stay ahead of an increasingly fast-moving and sophisticated threat landscape.

With this release, Arctic Wolf introduces advanced new self-service capabilities in its Data Explorer module, enabling security teams to create custom detections aligned to their specific operational and compliance needs. These updates provide a more intuitive way to investigate threats and answer high-priority security questions without having to master a complex tool or invest in constant rule tuning.

New and enhanced capabilities in Arctic Wolf Data Explorer include:

Simplifying Custom Detections: Quickly build custom detection rules and alerts that are tailored to an organization’s unique environment, without the need for SIEM tuning or custom rule sets.

Quickly build custom detection rules and alerts that are tailored to an organization’s unique environment, without the need for SIEM tuning or custom rule sets. Advancing Search Capabilities for Security Teams: Run flexible, intuitive queries to validate alerts and drill into the context behind suspicious activity, without requiring complex syntax.

Run flexible, intuitive queries to validate alerts and drill into the context behind suspicious activity, without requiring complex syntax. Enabling Advanced Queries Across Historical Data: Investigate across long-term security data to uncover patterns, confirm alert details, or trace threats over time.



“Security teams shouldn't need to fight with their SIEM to get fast answers to important questions,” said Chris Kraft, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf. “With Data Explorer, we’re enabling fast, intuitive access to critical insights, backed by the scale and intelligence of the Aurora Platform. These new enhancements give users more flexibility and control than ever before, allowing them to create custom detections, run targeted investigations, and drive better security outcomes. Unlike legacy tools that are complex to maintain and slow to deliver value, Data Explorer empowers teams to act quickly and confidently.”

