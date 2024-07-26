MDA Partners with Southwest Regional Development Commission to Support Local Meat Processors

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded $250,000 to the Southwest Regional Development Commission (SRDC) to support the organization’s Southwest Minnesota Meat Processor Workforce Development Initiative.

Awarded through the MDA’s Meat Processing Train & Retain Grant program, the one-time funding will assist small- to medium-sized meat and poultry processors with hiring and training new employees.

“Local meat processing facilities play a central role in sustaining Minnesota’s livestock industry as well as our rural economies and communities,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “The MDA is thankful to the SRDC for their efforts to grow and strengthen the meat processing workforce in southwest Minnesota, and we look forward to future opportunities to support similar efforts in all areas of the state.”

The SRDC will leverage the grant funds to collaborate with partner organizations to train and hire employees, address barriers to employment, and provide direct and supportive services to new employees. The project aims to support approximately 45 small- to medium-sized processors in the SRDC’s service area.

“The Southwest Regional Development Commission and its project partners are thrilled to launch this project, which has the potential to meet immediate workforce needs and contribute to the long-term sustainability of the vital food industry,” said SRDC Deputy Director Robin Weis. “The SRDC is eager to be part of this initiative, which aims to invest in 30 individuals by providing support for training gaps, both formal and on-the-job, offering unique retention strategies, and minimizing employment barriers.”

