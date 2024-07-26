TOGETHER! Announces Multi-Party Slate of Congressional Candidates for Endorsement
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to champion civil discourse and political unity, TOGETHER! proudly announces its endorsement of six common-sense congressional candidates—two Democrats, two Republicans, One Independent, and one Forward Party candidate. These candidates, each with their unique perspectives and experiences, are committed to shaping the future of American democracy.
Co-founded by former Democratic presidential candidate Jason Palmer, TOGETHER! is steadfast in its dedication to reducing political polarization and extremism, registering GenZ and Millennials to vote, and supporting the campaigns of younger leaders who are committed to problem-solving and transcending partisan divides.
This new slate of TOGETHER! endorsements includes:
Congressman Andrew R. Garbarino (Republican, NY-2) actively collaborates with colleagues across party lines to find common-ground solutions. He co-chairs the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus and is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus. He supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Bill to Expand Mental Health Support for DHS Law Enforcement, and reintroduced the Veteran Suicide Prevention Act.
Congressman Mike Lawler (Republican, NY-17) is known for his bipartisan approach and was ranked as the fourth most bipartisan member of Congress in 2024. He is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, introduced the Undetectable Firearms Act Reauthorization, co-sponsored Bipartisan Legislation Providing Enhanced Secret Service Protection, and introduced the Community Mental Wellness Worker Training Act.
Shelane Etchison (Independent, NC-13) is a former Special Operations Army Officer who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. She was one of the first women to deploy with Army Rangers in combat, helping make the case for lifting the women in combat ban. With an MBA and MPP from Harvard, she's worked in economic development and security consulting, and she volunteers with youth and Afghan refugee programs. Shelane is the first unaffiliated congressional candidate to qualify for the ballot in North Carolina history and is running to put people and country first, not a political party. Her district includes Fort Liberty (formerly Bragg), the largest military base in the world, where she served for many years.
Christopher Sweat (Forward, CO-5) is a technologist, entrepreneur, caretaker, and student working in industry with artificial intelligence and cybersecurity technologies. His district is the home of six military installations, including NORAD and the U.S. Space Command. Sweat has an international perspective and, as a systems thinker, applies his knowledge to bring solutions and policies at a pivotal moment that would impact Colorado’s 5th congressional district in defense, technological innovation, education, and economic development.
Liz Dahan (Democrat, FL-13) knows governments exist to solve problems, not create them. Liz is a proud Florida native who has spent the past 20 years applying no-nonsense solutions to real problems people face. Whether it was working alongside former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright advancing democracy worldwide or building bipartisan consensus while working in Senator Tom Daschle’s office, Liz is running for Congress to make America sane again.
Andrew Horne (Democrat, AZ-1) has founded two successful small businesses and has a deep understanding of the region and its values. Andrew's deep understanding of Arizona's people, values, and needs are evident in his community involvement. As a small business owner and parent, Andrew understands the issues that working families are facing and is running for office to deliver real solutions.
All six are common-sense candidates competing in purple districts aligned with TOGETHER!’s core values of democracy, civility, integrity, and human prosperity.
“We believe it’s imperative to the continued success of our democracy to carefully vet and support candidates dedicated to championing forward-thinking policies,” shares Jason Palmer. “We are excited to add these six candidates to round out the four Democratic candidates we’ve already endorsed. They embody our mission as emerging leaders who champion democracy, believe in common sense solutions, prioritize community engagement, and uphold respect, civility, and integrity in public service.”
Along with the endorsed candidates, TOGETHER! is committed to building a brighter and more inclusive future for all Americans. Join them in empowering the next generation of leaders and shaping a democracy that reflects the values and aspirations of our diverse nation. To learn more about TOGETHER! and its mission to build national unity, please visit https://togetherpurple.org/.
ABOUT TOGETHER!
Co-founded by Jason Palmer, Deborah Perry Piscione, and Kwame Jackson, TOGETHER! aims to upgrade American democracy by dramatically increasing young voter participation, boosting funding to younger purple candidates, and creating technologies that make it easier for young Americans to raise money for their causes, companies, and campaigns. Join the TOGETHER! movement at togetherpurple.org.
Jason Palmer
Co-founded by former Democratic presidential candidate Jason Palmer, TOGETHER! is steadfast in its dedication to reducing political polarization and extremism, registering GenZ and Millennials to vote, and supporting the campaigns of younger leaders who are committed to problem-solving and transcending partisan divides.
This new slate of TOGETHER! endorsements includes:
Congressman Andrew R. Garbarino (Republican, NY-2) actively collaborates with colleagues across party lines to find common-ground solutions. He co-chairs the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus and is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus. He supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Bill to Expand Mental Health Support for DHS Law Enforcement, and reintroduced the Veteran Suicide Prevention Act.
Congressman Mike Lawler (Republican, NY-17) is known for his bipartisan approach and was ranked as the fourth most bipartisan member of Congress in 2024. He is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, introduced the Undetectable Firearms Act Reauthorization, co-sponsored Bipartisan Legislation Providing Enhanced Secret Service Protection, and introduced the Community Mental Wellness Worker Training Act.
Shelane Etchison (Independent, NC-13) is a former Special Operations Army Officer who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. She was one of the first women to deploy with Army Rangers in combat, helping make the case for lifting the women in combat ban. With an MBA and MPP from Harvard, she's worked in economic development and security consulting, and she volunteers with youth and Afghan refugee programs. Shelane is the first unaffiliated congressional candidate to qualify for the ballot in North Carolina history and is running to put people and country first, not a political party. Her district includes Fort Liberty (formerly Bragg), the largest military base in the world, where she served for many years.
Christopher Sweat (Forward, CO-5) is a technologist, entrepreneur, caretaker, and student working in industry with artificial intelligence and cybersecurity technologies. His district is the home of six military installations, including NORAD and the U.S. Space Command. Sweat has an international perspective and, as a systems thinker, applies his knowledge to bring solutions and policies at a pivotal moment that would impact Colorado’s 5th congressional district in defense, technological innovation, education, and economic development.
Liz Dahan (Democrat, FL-13) knows governments exist to solve problems, not create them. Liz is a proud Florida native who has spent the past 20 years applying no-nonsense solutions to real problems people face. Whether it was working alongside former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright advancing democracy worldwide or building bipartisan consensus while working in Senator Tom Daschle’s office, Liz is running for Congress to make America sane again.
Andrew Horne (Democrat, AZ-1) has founded two successful small businesses and has a deep understanding of the region and its values. Andrew's deep understanding of Arizona's people, values, and needs are evident in his community involvement. As a small business owner and parent, Andrew understands the issues that working families are facing and is running for office to deliver real solutions.
All six are common-sense candidates competing in purple districts aligned with TOGETHER!’s core values of democracy, civility, integrity, and human prosperity.
“We believe it’s imperative to the continued success of our democracy to carefully vet and support candidates dedicated to championing forward-thinking policies,” shares Jason Palmer. “We are excited to add these six candidates to round out the four Democratic candidates we’ve already endorsed. They embody our mission as emerging leaders who champion democracy, believe in common sense solutions, prioritize community engagement, and uphold respect, civility, and integrity in public service.”
Along with the endorsed candidates, TOGETHER! is committed to building a brighter and more inclusive future for all Americans. Join them in empowering the next generation of leaders and shaping a democracy that reflects the values and aspirations of our diverse nation. To learn more about TOGETHER! and its mission to build national unity, please visit https://togetherpurple.org/.
ABOUT TOGETHER!
Co-founded by Jason Palmer, Deborah Perry Piscione, and Kwame Jackson, TOGETHER! aims to upgrade American democracy by dramatically increasing young voter participation, boosting funding to younger purple candidates, and creating technologies that make it easier for young Americans to raise money for their causes, companies, and campaigns. Join the TOGETHER! movement at togetherpurple.org.
Jason Palmer
TOGETHER!
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok