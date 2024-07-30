Cube Access Named an International Integration Partner By Axis Communications
Axis Communications announced Cube Access as an International Integration Partner, enhancing its cloud-based access control and surveillance solutions.
Being recognized as an International Integration Partner by Axis Communications is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of security solutions.”SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cube Access, a leading provider of cloud-based access control and surveillance solutions, is proud to announce its approval as an International Integration Partner by Axis Communications, the industry leader in network video.
— Roy Elmalich, Founder and CTO of Cube Access
With decades of experience in cloud solutions and over a million Axis cameras deployed worldwide, Axis Communications is entering a new era of cloud capabilities designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses globally. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Cube Access, underscoring its commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and reliable security solutions.
Cube Access is dedicated to providing seamless, cloud-based access control systems that empower businesses to secure and monitor their assets efficiently. As an approved International Integration Partner, Cube Access will leverage Axis Communications' robust technology to deliver enhanced security solutions that are easy to integrate and scalable to meet the demands of various industries. Cube Access works with a range of Axis Communications hardware, offering fully configured door controllers ready for plug-and-play installation.
Roy Elmalich, Founder and CTO of Cube Access, commented, “Being recognized as an International Integration Partner by Axis Communications is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of security solutions. This partnership allows us to offer our clients cutting-edge technology and comprehensive support throughout their security journey. We are excited to collaborate with Axis to bring advanced, reliable, and integrated solutions to our customers.”
Cube Access continues to innovate and expand its offerings, providing businesses with state-of-the-art security and video surveillance solutions that are both scalable and easy to implement. This partnership with Axis Communications further strengthens Cube Access’s position as a leader in the security industry.
About Cube Access
Cube Access is a leading provider of cloud-based access control and surveillance solutions. Based in Solon, Ohio, Cube Access specializes in delivering innovative, secure, and scalable systems that simplify the management of building access and security for a wide range of properties, including residential, hospitality, commercial real estate, healthcare, and educational institutions. By integrating with top-tier hardware from partners like Axis Communications, Cube Access ensures that clients receive cutting-edge technology tailored to their specific needs. For more information, visit https://cube-access.com/ or contact us at roy@cube-access.com or 216-245-9629.
About Axis Communications
Axis Communications is the market leader in network video, offering IP-based products and security and video surveillance innovations. With over 3,000 dedicated employees in more than 50 countries, Axis collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver smart and scalable security solutions.
