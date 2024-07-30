Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,990 in the last 365 days.

Cube Access Named an International Integration Partner By Axis Communications

Axis Communications announced Cube Access as an International Integration Partner, enhancing its cloud-based access control and surveillance solutions.

Being recognized as an International Integration Partner by Axis Communications is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of security solutions.”
— Roy Elmalich, Founder and CTO of Cube Access
SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cube Access, a leading provider of cloud-based access control and surveillance solutions, is proud to announce its approval as an International Integration Partner by Axis Communications, the industry leader in network video.

With decades of experience in cloud solutions and over a million Axis cameras deployed worldwide, Axis Communications is entering a new era of cloud capabilities designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses globally. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Cube Access, underscoring its commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and reliable security solutions.

Cube Access is dedicated to providing seamless, cloud-based access control systems that empower businesses to secure and monitor their assets efficiently. As an approved International Integration Partner, Cube Access will leverage Axis Communications' robust technology to deliver enhanced security solutions that are easy to integrate and scalable to meet the demands of various industries. Cube Access works with a range of Axis Communications hardware, offering fully configured door controllers ready for plug-and-play installation.

Roy Elmalich, Founder and CTO of Cube Access, commented, “Being recognized as an International Integration Partner by Axis Communications is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of security solutions. This partnership allows us to offer our clients cutting-edge technology and comprehensive support throughout their security journey. We are excited to collaborate with Axis to bring advanced, reliable, and integrated solutions to our customers.”

Cube Access continues to innovate and expand its offerings, providing businesses with state-of-the-art security and video surveillance solutions that are both scalable and easy to implement. This partnership with Axis Communications further strengthens Cube Access’s position as a leader in the security industry.

About Cube Access
Cube Access is a leading provider of cloud-based access control and surveillance solutions. Based in Solon, Ohio, Cube Access specializes in delivering innovative, secure, and scalable systems that simplify the management of building access and security for a wide range of properties, including residential, hospitality, commercial real estate, healthcare, and educational institutions. By integrating with top-tier hardware from partners like Axis Communications, Cube Access ensures that clients receive cutting-edge technology tailored to their specific needs. For more information, visit https://cube-access.com/ or contact us at roy@cube-access.com or 216-245-9629.

About Axis Communications
Axis Communications is the market leader in network video, offering IP-based products and security and video surveillance innovations. With over 3,000 dedicated employees in more than 50 countries, Axis collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver smart and scalable security solutions.

Roy Elmalich
Cube Access
+1 216-245-9629
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cube Access Named an International Integration Partner By Axis Communications

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more