Explore Crime Family, A Buck Taylor Novel by Award-Winning Crime Fiction Author Chuck Morgan

Crime Victims, A Buck Taylor Novel

Enjoy Book 10 in the Award-Winning Crime Series by Crime Fiction Author Chuck Morgan. Crime investigation in the Colorado Mountains.

LONE TREE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author's new book receives a warm literary welcome.

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Crime book "Crime Victims" by Chuck Morgan, currently available at https://www.chuckmorganbooks.com .

Reviewed By Keith Mbuya for Readers' Favorite

After a tough six weeks of rescuing victims of an earthquake in Northern Turkey, Victoria Talmadge, a first responder, and her cadaver dog Jasper headed to the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway for a much-needed vacation. However, while they are hiking around the Grand Mesa, Jasper keeps stopping and sitting on spots with crosses along the trail, his signature way of alerting Vicky to a dead body. Vicky reaches out to her friend Bax in the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), who then refers her to Agent Buck Taylor, who coincidentally was also vacationing on the Grand Mesa. On digging up one of the spots, Buck confirms the presence of a body, and soon the trail is flooded with local authorities. Eleven bodies are discovered on the trail. Further forensics on the bodies hint at law enforcement's greatest fear; a serial killer is on the loose. Can the CBI find the perp before they hit their next target? Find out in Chuck Morgan’s Crime Victims: A Buck Taylor Novel, Book 12.

If you are looking for a compelling mystery murder and crime novel, Chuck Morgan’s Crime Victims is an enthralling pick for you. Featuring the experienced and savvy Agent Buck Taylor, Morgan once again weaves an intriguing plot, delivering a gripping whodunnit in this page-turner. Running the plot on a multi-perspective narrative, Morgan drew me in with the cast’s personal conflicts. The evocative depictions colorfully breathed life into the scenes. This, coupled with Morgan’s knack for paying attention to details, had me feeling like I was right next to the characters in every scene, watching the action unfold. The storyline and the spell-binding plot twists had me on the edge of my seat. Morgan depicts the cast’s emotions in a down-to-earth way. This allowed me to connect with them. Despite being the twelfth in the series, Crime Victims is a stand-alone read that offers drama, action, thrills, adventure, and wit, among so much more.

You can learn more about Chuck Morgan and "Crime Victims" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/crime-victim where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

