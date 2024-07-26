Authors Marsue and Jerry Huerta Present New Insights in 'Thy Kingdom Come'
“Unveiling a Fresh Perspective on Revelation and Protestant Prophecy”UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marsue and Jerry Huerta, a dedicated family of lay authors, are thrilled to announce the release of their new book, "Thy Kingdom Come: Re-evaluating the Historicist's Interpretation of the Revelation." This insightful work delves deep into the prophecies of Christianity, with a keen focus on Protestantism, offering a fresh and comprehensive analysis that aligns ancient prophecies with the contemporary world.
"Thy Kingdom Come" embarks on a profound journey through the prophetic visions of Revelation, beginning in the Middle East and expanding its narrative to encompass the global impact of Protestantism. The Huertas adeptly correlate the prophecies and illustrations of the Seven Seals with today's market-driven society, the prophetic era of the Laodicean church, the Israelite autumnal festivals, and the "time of the end" as described in Daniel 8:17.
Based in Tucson, Marsue and Jerry Huerta have dedicated countless years to the rigorous study of the various interpretations of the Book of Revelation. Their commitment to understanding and interpreting these ancient texts has culminated in this significant publication. Through their extensive research and thoughtful analysis, they bring the vivid imagery and narration of Revelation to life, presenting it in a way that resonates with the current era and reaffirms the Protestant Historicist interpretation.
The Huertas were driven to write "Thy Kingdom Come" due to the perceived shortcomings in the existing schools of eschatology, which often fall short in interpreting the four horsemen of the apocalypse and placing them accurately within historical contexts. Their quest for a deeper understanding led them to explore and ultimately share their findings through this book.
"Thy Kingdom Come" aims to enlighten Christians about the Protestant historicist method of interpreting prophecy. By applying the principles of historicism, the Huertas bring Revelation to life, illustrating the unfolding history of the Church and offering a general outline of what lies ahead.
For more information about the book and the authors, visit their website at historicist.net.
