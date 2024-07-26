MyWay Mobile Storage of Pittsburgh Announces Sale to Local Business Owner Matt Stapleford
Matt Stapleford acquires MyWay Mobile Storage Pittsburgh, promising enhanced services and growth within the community.WEST MIFFLIN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage of Pittsburgh, a leading provider of moving and portable storage solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition by local entrepreneur Matt Stapleford. The sale marks a new chapter for MyWay Mobile Storage, ensuring continued excellence in service and innovation for the Pittsburgh community.
Matt Stapleford, a seasoned business owner with deep roots in Pittsburgh, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh vision to MyWay Mobile Storage. Known for his commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Stapleford aims to build on the company's strong foundation while exploring new opportunities for growth and development.
Ed Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage founding owner in the Pittsburgh market said, “I’ve taken a lot of pride in building relationships in the community over the last 17 years as the business grew. I am thrilled to be able to pass the torch to Matt to carry on the MyWay brand. MyWay Mobile Storage will continue to bring great service to our existing and future customers.”
"MyWay Mobile Storage has built a solid reputation for providing reliable and convenient moving and storage solutions," said Matt Stapleford. "I am excited to lead the company into its next phase, focusing on enhancing our services and expanding our reach within the Pittsburgh area."
MyWay Mobile Storage of Pittsburgh offers a unique and flexible approach to moving and storage, featuring mobile storage units that are delivered directly to customers' locations. This convenient service model allows customers to pack at their own pace and have their belongings securely stored or transported as needed.
"We are grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us over the years," Stapleford added. "Our commitment to providing exceptional service remains unwavering, and we look forward to serving the Pittsburgh community with the same dedication and integrity that has defined MyWay Mobile Storage."
About MyWay Mobile Storage of Pittsburgh
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 25,000 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate-controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit https://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant
John Whaley
MyWay Mobile Storage
+ +1 6168342102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram