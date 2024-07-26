ShedHub and Metro Portable Buildings Team Up to Bring Easy Access to Sheds in Baker, LA

Metro Portable Buildings Logo

BAKER, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShedHub, an online marketplace for portable building sales, has partnered with Metro Portable Buildings, a dealer of portable structures and metal buildings in Baker, Louisiana. This partnership aims to enhance the purchasing experience for customers looking for sheds and customizable portable buildings.

Metro Portable Buildings provides portable structures including storage sheds, garages, cabins, metal buildings, carports, greenhouses, tiny houses, home offices, and more to local residents and the surrounding areas. With over 30 years of experience in the storage business, they transitioned to the portable building industry in 2018.

This partnership will integrate Metro Portable Buildings' broad inventory with ShedHub’s shed purchasing portal, making it easier for customers to browse, customize, and buy portable buildings online. Metro Portable Buildings offers a wide range of sizes, from compact 6x12 units to spacious 16x40 structures, addressing diverse needs and budgets.

Additionally, their flexible rent-to-own plans available in 36, 48, 60 or 72-month terms, and no credit check policy make ownership accessible and convenient for everyone​​.

Metro Portable Buildings is a dealer of Graceland Portable Buildings, known for the variety of their sheds, customer service, and building warranties. Graceland’s structures integrate their patented ventilation system, reinforced frames, and optimized fasteners that are resistant to mold, mildew, and rust. With free delivery and setup within 50 miles, customers can use this easy purchasing process through the platform​.

“We are excited about this collaboration with Metro Portable Buildings,” said Jeff Huxmann, CEO and Co-Founder of ShedHub. “This partnership allows us to make Metro’s extensive inventory available to our customers. By integrating their offerings with our platform, we aim to simplify the process of finding and purchasing the perfect portable building.”

Customers can now easily browse and purchase Metro Portable Buildings' available models on ShedHub. Their years of experience with providing portable structures complements ShedHub’s shed shopping online platform.

For more information, visit https://metroportablebuilding.com or https://shedhub.com.