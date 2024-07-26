Police arrests 95 Libyan nationals at suspected military training base in Mpumalanga

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, working together with the ProvJoint structure, including the Department of Home Affairs and other role players like Police Intelligence, have uncovered a suspected military training base in White River and apprehended 95 foreign nationals in connection with the discovery.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, convened the Provincial Joint Structures (ProvJoints) two days ago after receiving intelligence information about the suspected camp. This led to a joint operation being carried out today, Friday 26 July 2024, resulting in the raid and subsequent arrests.

The place, which was initially designated as a training site, appears to have been converted into an illegal military training base. The 95 individuals taken into custody are all Libyan nationals and are currently being questioned by the relevant authorities.

"We take any threat to the security and stability of our province and country very seriously," said Major General Mkhwanazi. "This operation demonstrates our commitment to acting swiftly and decisively against any activities that could undermine our national interests and ensure the safety of our citizens because that is our primary mandate."

The investigation is still ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available. The SAPS would like to assure the public that there is no immediate threat to community safety.

Anyone with information about similar or related activities is urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or submit tips via the MYSAPSAPP. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

