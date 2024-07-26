Submit Release
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on Regular Energy in Pretoria, 29 Jul

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, will be convening his regular media briefing to update the public on energy and electricity related issues on Monday, 29 July 2024, at the GCIS in Pretoria.

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend as follows:

Date: Monday, 29 July 2024  
Time: 10:30 (Media setup from 9h30)  
Venue: Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, GCIS, Pretoria 

RSVP:  Kindly RSVP by providing your details (Name, Surname, ID number, and Media house) to - Kutlwano@presidency.gov.za (mailto:Kutlwano@presidency.gov.za)
Deadline: 10:00, Sunday, 28 July 2024)

Media enquiries, please contact: Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Energy and Electricity on 082 084 5566 / Tsakane@presidency.gov.za 

