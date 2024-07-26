Submit Release
Woodbridge International Ranked #1 by AXIAL Among Top 25 Lower Middle Market Investment Banks

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a leading global mergers and acquisitions firm, is proud to announce its top ranking by AXIAL in their latest assessment of the Top 25 Lower Middle Market Investment Banks. Top 25 Lower Middle Market Investment Banks | Q2 2024 (axial.net)

"We’re honored to have earned #1 in Axial’s Lower Middle Market rankings," said Larry Reinharz, Senior Managing Director/Partner at Woodbridge International. "Regardless of industry, we continue to meet or exceed our clients’ expectations throughout the U.S. and Canada."

This recognition highlights Woodbridge International’s unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, reaffirming its position as a trusted partner in the investment banking industry.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

