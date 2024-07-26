Stunning Three-Story TriBeCa, New York City Penthouse Heading to Auction via Concierge Auctions

11 Vestry Street, PH, Tribeca, New York City, New York Dramatic floating staircase, water feature, and contemporary style Opulent three-story Tribeca penthouse with private elevator Stunning third-level primary site with steam shower and jacuzzi tub in ensuite Over 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space

Offering the ultimate in Manhattan luxury living, the penthouse will be presented in cooperation with Jonathan Stein and Gavin Shiminski of Douglas Elliman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exquisite New York City penthouse exemplifying modern luxury, sophisticated design, and ample outdoor space is set to auction next month via Concierge Auctions. Offered in cooperation with Jonathan Stein and Gavin Shiminski of The Jonathan Stein Team at Douglas Elliman, this opulent TriBeCa estate is listed for US$8.65 million with bidding anticipated to start between US$3 million and US$5.5 million. Bidding is scheduled to open 23 August and conclude on 30 August via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace.

The auction is the latest New York buying opportunity following a series of high profile auctions within the state. Earlier this year the firm sold ‘La Dune’, an iconic Hamptons dual-property estate that sold for an impressive US$88.48 million. Also this year, Concierge Auctions worked in cooperation with Bravo TV Real Housewives of New York’s Sonja Morgan on the successful sale of her Upper East Side townhouse in Manhattan, and the firm additionally sold a multi-functional art gallery and residence adjacent to the Frick Museum in just over a month.

“Concierge Auctions continues to prove its effectiveness in auctioning ultra-luxury properties, as evidenced by these recent, high profile sales in New York,” said Concierge Auctions CEO Chad Roffers. “Our platform is global and effective in any state or country in which we operate. We excel in connecting sellers with buyers who appreciate both luxury and exclusivity, making properties like this penthouse stand out in a crowded marketplace.”

Located at 11 Vestry Street in Manhattan’s celebrated TriBeCa neighborhood, the three-story penthouse offers 3,300 square feet of interior living space, complemented by an additional 2,000 square feet of outdoor terraces. The residence features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and luxurious living areas including a unique custom water feature and dramatic floating staircase. Representing a rare opportunity to acquire a premier penthouse in this sought-after neighborhood, the penthouse showcases unparalleled design and craftsmanship from its rich cherry wood floors and mahogany trim to the handcrafted fieldstone surrounding its two wood-burning fireplaces. The residence is further enhanced by expansive windows that provide abundant natural light and stunning views of Lower Manhattan.

“This penthouse is a masterpiece of contemporary design, offering a rare combination of expansive living spaces and breathtaking views,” stated Stein. “It stands as a testament to refined urban living in one of Manhattan’s most desirable neighborhoods.”

“Few residences in Manhattan offer as much outdoor space and elegance as 11 Vestry,” said Shiminski. “It’s a private sanctuary with bespoke design across three floors. One lucky bidder will have the opportunity to take home the keys to this prestigious city living experience.”

The main level of the penthouse includes a spacious living room with two seating areas, a large dining room, and a chef’s kitchen equipped with granite countertops, marble floors, and professional-grade appliances, including a unique 90-second cycle dishwasher. The second level features two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full marble bathroom. On the third level, the primary suite offers a private balcony with unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline, a wood-burning fireplace, and an en-suite marble bathroom complete with a steam shower and Jacuzzi tub.

Outside, the property includes four terraces, including a first-floor terrace off the kitchen, a 750-square-foot deck on the second level, and a third-floor private balcony. An unfinished fourth floor provides additional customization opportunities for an extra bedroom, home gym, office, or patio, allowing the future owner to tailor the space to their needs.

In the heart of TriBeCa, the penthouse is ideally situated amidst cobblestone streets and high-end boutiques, offering a tranquil yet vibrant urban living experience. The neighborhood is renowned for its Michelin-starred restaurants, cultural landmarks, and proximity to the Hudson River. Residents can enjoy a quiet stroll along the riverbanks or explore local art galleries before savoring a meal at one of Tribeca’s distinguished dining establishments. Conveniently located just 30 minutes from both the Financial District and Central Park, the penthouse is also close to major airports: Newark Liberty International Airport is only 30 minutes away, while LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport are each about an hour's drive.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

