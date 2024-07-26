PNNL Research Highlighted in AI Summit

From the foundations to the emerging frontiers of artificial intelligence (AI), researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) are investigating ways to harness the power of AI to accelerate scientific discovery. Robert Rallo, director of PNNL’s Advanced Computing, Mathematics, and Data Division, discussed this research at the Seattle AI Investor Summit and Showcase. He participated in this event as part of a panel discussion on AI research in the northwest.

Joined by Shwetak Patel from the University of Washington and Google and Ani Kembhavi from the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Rallo discussed how researchers at PNNL are both improving AI and applying AI to critical mission areas.

“AI is transforming how scientific research is conducted,” said Rallo. “From advancing AI’s underlying algorithms and computing architectures, to integrating AI-driven workflows for autonomous scientific discovery, to enhancing AI security, PNNL supports a wide range of AI-related research and innovation.”

PNNL researchers are developing a computational infrastructure that applies machine reasoning to complex problems in chemistry, energy, national security, and more. (Video by Graham Bourque | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

The importance of AI at PNNL is underpinned by two recent developments. First was the launch of the Center for AI @PNNL, a cross-cutting initiative that advances the frontiers of artificial intelligence to pioneer solutions that transform science, security, and energy. Most recently, PNNL partnered with the Department of Energy to support the Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence for Science, Security and Technology (FASST) initiative.

"It is exciting to see the acceleration of scientific discovery already through advancing the frontiers of AI and its application," said Court Corley, director of the Center for AI @PNNL. "DOE’s FASST initiative has the potential to intensify this effect by driving innovation and progress in AI. FASST will enhance U.S. capabilities in AI and address critical challenges in science, security, and technology, ultimately benefiting society as a whole."

To stay up to date on PNNL’s AI research, please subscribe to the AI Insights @ PNNL newsletter on LinkedIn.