New Book, Regina Of Warsaw, Mirrors the Desperation Driving Immigrants to the US Today
Had Regina Anuszewicz remained in Poland, her granddaughter Geri Spieler wouldn’t be here to share Regina’s remarkable story of survival.
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The violence that unfolded in Warsaw in the early 1900s compelled a young Regina Anuszewicz to leave everything and everyone she’d ever known and travel halfway around the world with her infant to America.
“That was pretty remarkable. She was a young woman who felt so strongly that Poland was no longer a safe place to live. But so many would not see what she saw coming, and of course, now we know she was right,” said Geri Spieler, Regina’s granddaughter and the author of the powerful new book, Regina of Warsaw: Love, Loss and Liberation.
“Readers will appreciate the premise of the story because, in some ways, it mirrors what is happening in the world today,” Spieler said. “It’s a story of bravery and survival.”
From the first page, readers are transported to 1906 Bialystok, Poland, where Regina Anuszewicz was visiting her sister and looking forward to a late June stroll along the Bialy River. It should have been an exciting time to stay overnight in the women's boarding house, but a violent pogrom blasted those plans as a rage of violence shook the town and Regina's hopes. Russian soldiers and police swarmed the streets and homes, and once they reached her sister's boarding house, all Regina could do was hide inside a closet, barely able to breathe as she heard screams and people begging for their lives.
The trauma of that day shaped Regina's life and ignited her passion to take a more active role in fighting antisemitism. The atrocities that her family endured impacted every decision she made in life as she moved through the days and years, coloring her approach to every event that took her from Poland to the United States, and how she cared for the four children she sought to protect.
About the Author
Geri Spieler is a journalist, investigative reporter and award-winning speaker. She has written for the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Forbes, and as a research director for Gartner, a global technology advising company. She regularly contributed to Huffington Post and Truthdig.com, an award-winning investigative reporting website. She is also the author of San Francisco Values: Common Ground for Getting America Back on Track, and the multiple award-winning Housewife Assassin: The Woman Who Tried To Kill President Ford, which has been optioned for a movie. She lives in the San Francisco Bay with her husband, nine chickens and 10 fruit trees.
To learn more, please visit https://gerispieler.com/, or follow her on Instagram (gspieler124), Facebook (Geri Spieler) and Substack (Geri Spieler).
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Regina-Warsaw-Love-Loss-Liberation-ebook/dp/B0CZ6R2H69/
Regina of Warsaw: Love, Loss and Liberation
Publisher: Speaking Volumes
Release Date: June 17, 2024
ISBN-979-8-89022-149-0
Available from Amazon.com, BN.com and other booksellers
