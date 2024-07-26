Troy Lorenz, 61, passed away June 26, 2024. Troy was born and raised in Langdon ND and went on to earn degrees in accounting and law from the University of North Dakota. Troy lived a life marked by love, kindness and true joy of helping others. Troy, was known for his generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand without hesitation. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother Faye Lorenz, his partner Nguyen Thi Ung, his Children Jackson Lorenz, Paige Lorenz, Londyn Lorenz, Stacy Masters, five grandchildren and brothers Bill and Kelly Lorenz.
Troy Lorenz - June 26, 2024
News Provided By
July 26, 2024, 13:58 GMT
You just read:
Troy Lorenz - June 26, 2024
News Provided By
July 26, 2024, 13:58 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source