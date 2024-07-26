Applications Encouraged for More Than $1 Billion for Digital Equity Program

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is encouraging organizations in Vermont to apply for the Digital Equity Competitive Program to fund programs that ensure communities have the access to devices and the skills needed to fully participate in the digital world, regardless of their background or circumstances. Under the Notice of Funding Opportunity released this week, a variety of organizations can apply to Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) on a competitive basis for funding.

Eligible applicants include political subdivisions of states, such as city and county governments, certain nonprofits, community anchor institutions, local educational agencies, and workforce development organizations. Partnerships among these entities are allowed, and NTIA encourages proposals that demonstrate a broad partnership of entities with the ability to administer significant resources and address wide-ranging populations.

Applications are due by September 23, 2024. The NTIA expects to begin making awards by the end of 2024. NTIA plans to issue awards made under the Competitive Grant Program on a rolling basis.

Additional funding opportunities will be available in the future. You can learn more about this opportunity, including how to apply, at Notice of Funding Opportunity Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program | National Telecommunications and Information Administration (ntia.gov).

Read full press release.