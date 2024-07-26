TNR, The Niche Research Reports: Sustainable Solutions are Driving Explosive Growth in Agricultural Pheromones Market

Growing Emphasis on Sustainable Agriculture and the Reduction of Chemical Pesticide Use are Key Drivers of the Agricultural Pheromones Market's Growth

Wilmington, Delaware, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agricultural pheromones are chemical signals used to manage pest populations by influencing their behavior. These pheromones can attract, repel, or disrupt mating among pests, offering a targeted approach to pest control. The agricultural pheromones market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable pest management solutions.

Opportunities in the market are expanding as farmers seek alternatives to chemical pesticides, supported by regulatory pressures and rising consumer awareness about organic produce. Key trends include advancements in pheromone technology, such as improved synthesis and delivery systems, and a growing emphasis on integrated pest management (IPM) strategies. The market is also benefiting from rising investments in research and development, fostering innovation and broadening application scopes.

Covid 19 Impact on Global Agricultural Pheromones Market

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global agricultural pheromones market by disrupting supply chains and delaying production. Lockdowns and travel restrictions affected the availability of raw materials and hindered the distribution of pheromone products, leading to temporary shortages and increased costs.

However, the pandemic also accelerated the adoption of digital and remote technologies in agriculture, including pheromone-based solutions, as farmers sought more efficient and sustainable pest management methods. The focus on reducing chemical pesticide use and enhancing food security gained momentum during this period. As the industry adapted to new challenges, the pandemic highlighted the resilience of the pheromones market and underscored the growing importance of sustainable agricultural practices.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Aggregation Pheromones Segment to Grow Fastest Due to Their Effectiveness in Mass-Trapping and Monitoring Pest Populations

These pheromones attract both male and female pests to traps, facilitating large-scale capture and control of pest outbreaks. Their use helps in reducing pest numbers significantly and preventing crop damage without relying on harmful chemical pesticides. Additionally, advancements in pheromone technology and increasing adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies are driving the segment’s growth. The ability of aggregation pheromones to target multiple pest species and provide early warnings of infestations enhances their appeal in modern agriculture.

Mating Disruption to Emerged as Leading Segment Due its Proven Effectiveness in Controlling Pest Populations by Disrupting their Mating Processes

By releasing synthetic sex pheromones in large quantities, this method confuses male pests, preventing them from locating females and thus reducing reproduction rates. This approach significantly lowers the need for chemical pesticides, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural practices. Additionally, mating disruption techniques are highly targeted, minimizing the impact on beneficial insects and non-target species. The cost-effectiveness, coupled with regulatory pressures and increasing awareness of environmental issues, has driven widespread adoption, cementing mating disruption as the leading segment in the market.

Orchard Crops to be Leading Segment Owing to their High Susceptibility to Pest Infestations and the Critical Need for Effective Pest Management Solutions

Orchards, which include fruits like apples, pears, and citrus, are particularly vulnerable to pests that can severely impact yield and quality. Pheromones offer a targeted approach to pest control, reducing reliance on chemical pesticides and aligning with the growing consumer demand for organic and residue-free produce. Furthermore, the integration of pheromone-based solutions into orchard management practices enhances pest monitoring and control, leading to improved crop health and productivity. This alignment with sustainable farming practices and technological advancements is driving the segment's prominence in the market.

Dispensers Segment Holds Major Share as it Has Crucial Role in Effectively Deploying Pheromones for Pest Management

Dispensers ensure the controlled and sustained release of pheromones over extended periods, enhancing their efficacy in attracting and monitoring pests. This consistency in pheromone release improves the accuracy of pest control measures and reduces the frequency of applications needed. Technological advancements in dispenser design, such as programmable and weather-resistant models, have further bolstered their adoption. Additionally, the growing emphasis on precision agriculture and integrated pest management (IPM) practices has increased the demand for reliable and efficient pheromone dispensers, solidifying their significant market share.

Increasing Agricultural Productivity Demands in Middle East & Africa Drives the Growth

The region's diverse agricultural activities, including crop and livestock farming, drive the need for effective pest management solutions. Growing awareness of the environmental impact of chemical pesticides and the adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies are further fueling the demand for pheromones. Additionally, governmental initiatives and subsidies aimed at modernizing agriculture and improving crop yields are boosting market growth. The introduction of advanced pheromone technologies and increasing investment in agricultural innovation are also contributing to the rapid expansion of the market in this region.

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Participants

Biobest Group

Isagro S.p.A.

ISCA Global

Koppert Biological Systems

Pacific Biocontrol Corporation

Provivi, Inc.

Russell IPM

SEDQ Healthy Crops SL

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

Suterra LLC

Other Industry Participants

Key Developments: Agricultural Pheromones Market



In September 2023, Russell IPM introduced DISMATE YSB, an affordable and easy-to-use mating disruption solution aimed at controlling rice stem borer infestations. The newly introduced product demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in trials, achieving nearly 90% control over the growth of rice stem borers.

In March 2022, Provivi launched its new pheromone-based crop protection solution, Nelvium, in collaboration with Syngenta Crop Protection, a leading global agriculture company, with the introduction taking place across Indonesia.

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market



By Type

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

By Function



Mating Disruption

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping

By Crop Type



Orchard Crops

Vegetables

Field Crops

Others

By Mode of Action



Dispensers

Traps

Sprays

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

