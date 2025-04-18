Savvy & Sorted Launches Spice Jar Bundle 24pk to Inspire Conscious Consumption and Kitchen Organization

Jacksonville, FL, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy & Sorted, a modern home organization brand, is pleased to announce the release of its latest offering: the Spice Jar Bundle 24pk. This curated starter set is designed to help families transform their spice storage into a visually pleasing, streamlined system – and in doing so, begin a deeper journey toward conscious living.





As busy style-conscious households seek practical ways to feel more in control of their spaces, Savvy & Sorted’s new product offers a simple solution: start with the spice drawer.

“Organizing your spices may seem like a small step, but it can spark a ripple effect throughout your entire home,” said Merissa Cohen, the Founder of Savvy & Sorted. “We created this bundle to make it easy for families to take that first step – one that brings more clarity, reduces daily stress, and promotes a more mindful, joyful way of living.”

Each Spice Jar Bundle includes:

24 premium, airtight spice jars thoughtfully sized to fit a large array of drawers

A set of minimalist spice labels, preprinted in both black and white featuring the 374 most common spices and blends

Expiration labels and a digital interactive organization guide and checklist

A handy stainless funnel for easy and mess-free funnel

Together, the components deliver a seamless and aesthetically pleasing system for storing, labeling, and accessing herbs and spices – eliminating guesswork and creating a clean, cohesive look in any drawer or pantry.

Promoting Conscious Consumption

In keeping with Savvy & Sorted’s philosophy of mindful consumption and reducing necessary waste, each jar set is crafted from high-quality glass, built to be reused for years. These aim to replace disposable spice containers and promote bulk purchasing with minimal packaging. Additionally, the packaging used for the bundle is fully recyclable.

Also, by making ingredients visible and clearly labeled, the set helps users better track food freshness and expiration dates. This supports better meal planning and reduces food waste – a growing concern for many eco-conscious households.

“Our customers care about what goes into their homes,” added Cohen. “That’s why we design products that help people buy less, waste less, and feel good about their choices. It’s about creating systems that are beautiful and sustainable so families can focus on what really matters.”

Organization Made More Accessible

While the bundle focuses on spices, the Spice Jar Bundle is also an accessible entry point into home organization. By starting small, families can experience tangible benefits that often extend to other areas of the home.

“When your spice drawer is organized, cooking becomes easier, decisions are simpler, and there’s a little more peace in your day,” explains Cohen. “It reduces decision fatigue, clears visual clutter, and brings intention into an otherwise chaotic part of the home. And when people see the impact, they’re more likely to keep going.”

This shift in mindset – from chaos to control – is central to Savvy & Sorted’s mission. In the kitchen where so much of daily life takes place, clarity can make a difference.

A Mission-Driven Brand

Savvy & Sorted aims to help families live with less and love what they keep – starting with the small, often overlooked spaces that make a big difference. From spices to entire pantries, the brand encourages a step-by-step approach to decluttering and intentional living.

According to Cohen, taking control of one’s space is integral to taking control of life. “We believe that when you take control of your space, you take control of your life. The Spice Jar Bundle is just one way we hope to make that journey easier and more inspiring. It’s our way of helping families find joy, reduce waste, and bring a little more order and beauty into the everyday.”

Their product designs are rooted in the balance between beauty and practicality – functional enough for everyday use, and beautiful enough to spark joy.

The Spice Jar Bundle 24pk is now available at http://www.savvyandsorted.com, with shipping available to customers worldwide.

About Savvy & Sorted

Savvy & Sorted® is a woman-founded, inclusive home organization brand committed to sustainability, style, and simplicity. Born from a passion for turning everyday spaces into havens of clarity, the brand offers thoughtfully designed waterproof labels and storage solutions that blend function with beauty. With diversity, eco-consciousness, and quality at its core, Savvy & Sorted empowers households to live with intention, reduce waste, and embrace organized living





Media Contact Company Name: Savvy & Sorted Contact Person: Merissa Cohen Contact Number: +19044034284 Email: merissa@savvyandsorted.com Country: United States Website: http://www.savvyandsorted.com Socials: @savvyandsorted

