Euro area economic and financial developments by institutional sector: first quarter of 2024

26 July 2024

Euro area net saving increased to €809 billion in four quarters to first quarter of 2024, compared with €785 billion one quarter earlier

Household debt-to-income ratio decreased to 85.7% in first quarter of 2024 from 90.9% one year earlier

Non-financial corporations' debt-to-GDP ratio (consolidated measure) declined to 67.6% in first quarter of 2024 from 70.6% one year earlier

Total euro area economy

Euro area net saving increased to €809 billion (6.9% of euro area net disposable income) in the four quarters to the first quarter of 2024, as compared with €785 billion in the four-quarter period ending in the fourth quarter of 2023. Euro area net non-financial investment decreased to €525 billion (4.5% of net disposable income), mainly due to decreased investment by non-financial corporations (see Chart 1 and table 1 in the Annex).

Euro area net lending to the rest of the world grew to €330 billion (from €268 billion in the previous quarter), reflecting the increased net saving and decreased net non-financial investment. Household net lending increased to €452 billion (3.9% of net disposable income), from €402 billion. Net lending of non-financial corporations grew to €261 billion (2.2% of net disposable income) from €256 billion, and that of financial corporations increased to €132 billion (1.1% of net disposable income) from €125 billion. Net borrowing of government stood unchanged at €515 billion (-4.4% of net disposable income), contributing negatively to euro area net lending.

Chart 1 Euro area saving, investment and net lending to the rest of the world (EUR billions, four-quarter sums) Sources: ECB and Eurostat. * Net saving minus net capital transfers to the rest of the world (equals change in net worth due to transactions).

Households

Household financial investment increased at an unchanged annual rate of 2.0% in the first quarter of 2024. Investment in currency and deposits grew at a higher rate (1.7% after 0.8% in the previous quarter), while investment in debt securities grew at a lower although still high rate (40.1% after 55.5%).

Household investment in debt securities was supported by net purchases of debt securities issued by general government and MFIs. Households were overall net sellers of listed shares, selling mainly listed shares of non-financial corporations. Households were net buyers of listed shares issued by rest of the world (i.e. shares issued by non-euro area residents), MFIs and other financial institutions (see Table 1 below and Table 2.2. in the Annex).

The household debt-to-income ratio[1] decreased to 85.7% in the first quarter of 2024 from 90.9% in the first quarter of 2023. The household debt-to-GDP ratio also decreased, to 53.1% in the first quarter of 2024 from 55.6% in the first quarter of 2023 (see Chart 2).

Table 1 Financial investment and financing of households, main items (annual growth rates) Financial transactions 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2024 Q1 Financial investment* 2.2 2.1 1.9 2.0 2.0 Currency and deposits 2.3 1.6 0.5 0.8 1.7 Debt securities 36.6 45.9 56.0 55.5 40.1 Shares and other equity** 1.4 0.7 0.7 0.0 -0.1 Life insurance 0.7 0.7 0.2 -0.4 -0.3 Pension schemes 2.4 2.5 2.7 2.6 2.5 Financing*** 4.0 2.6 1.8 1.0 0.9 Loans 3.1 2.0 1.2 0.6 0.6 Source: ECB. * Items not shown include: loans granted, prepayments of insurance premiums and reserves for outstanding claims and other accounts receivable. ** Includes investment fund shares. ** Items not shown include: financial derivatives' net liabilities, pension schemes and other accounts payable.

Chart 2 Debt ratios of households and non-financial corporations (percentages of GDP) Source: ECB and Eurostat. * Outstanding amount of loans, debt securities, trade credits and pension scheme liabilities.

** Outstanding amount of loans and debt securities, excluding debt positions between non-financial corporations.

*** Outstanding amount of loan liabilities.

Non-financial corporations

Financing of non-financial corporations increased at a broadly unchanged annual rate of 0.8%, reflecting broadly unchanged growth of equity (0.2%) and loan (1.1%) financing, as the slower growth in financing in loans granted by MFIs was largely offset by higher growth in loans granted by other financial institutions (see Table 2 below and Table 3.2 in the Annex). Financing by the issuance of debt securities (2.2% after 1.7%) and by trade credits (1.6% after 1.1%) increased at higher rates. Listed shares issued by non-financial corporations were purchased (in net terms) by other non-financial corporations and MFIs, while other sectors were net sellers.

Non-financial corporations' debt-to-GDP ratio (consolidated measure) decreased to 67.6% in the first quarter of 2024, from 70.6% in the first quarter of 2023; the non-consolidated, wider debt measure declined to 127.7% from 131.9% (see Chart 2).

Table 2 Financing and financial investment of non-financial corporations, main items (annual growth rates) Financial transactions 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2024 Q1 Financing* 1.5 0.9 0.5 0.7 0.8 Debt securities 0.1 1.0 2.0 1.7 2.2 Loans 3.5 2.5 0.8 1.0 1.1 Shares and other equity 0.4 -0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 Trade credits and advances 4.8 1.9 0.1 1.1 1.6 Financial investment** 2.8 1.8 1.6 1.7 1.9 Currency and deposits 0.7 -1.3 -1.7 -1.5 -0.1 Debt securities 22.2 20.7 23.9 21.0 4.7 Loans 3.8 3.0 2.7 3.7 3.9 Shares and other equity 0.9 0.5 0.9 0.8 1.5 Source: ECB. * Items not shown include: pension schemes, other accounts payable, financial derivatives’ net liabilities and deposits. ** Items not shown include: other accounts receivable and prepayments of insurance premiums and reserves for outstanding claims.

