New data release: ECB wage tracker continues to indicate that negotiated wage pressures will ease over the course of the year

23 April 2025

ECB wage tracker updated with agreements signed up to first week of April 2025

Forward-looking information suggests negotiated wage pressures will ease overall in 2025, consistent with data published following March Governing Council meeting

The European Central Bank wage tracker, which covers active collective bargaining agreements, indicates negotiated wage growth with smoothed one-off payments of 4.8% in 2024 (based on an average coverage of 48.8% of employees in participating countries), and 3.1% in 2025 (based on an average coverage of 46.5%). The ECB wage tracker with unsmoothed one-off payments indicates average negotiated wage growth level of 4.9% in 2024 and 2.8% in 2025. The steeply downward trend of the forward-looking wage tracker in 2025 partly reflects the mechanical impact of large one-off payments (that were paid in 2024 but drop out in 2025) and the frontloaded nature of wage increases in some sectors in 2024. The wage tracker excluding one-off payments indicates growth of 4.2% in 2024 and 3.8% in 2025. See Chart 1 and Table 1 for further details.

The ECB wage tracker may be subject to revisions, and the forward-looking part should not be interpreted as a forecast as it only captures information in active collective bargaining agreements. For a more comprehensive assessment of wage developments in the euro area, please refer to the March 2025 ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area, which indicate a yearly growth rate of compensation per employee in the euro area of 4.6% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025, with a quarterly profile for 2025 of 3.8% in the first quarter, 3.7% in the second quarter, 3.4% in the third quarter and 2.8% in the fourth quarter.

The ECB publishes four wage tracker indicators for the aggregate of seven participating euro area countries via the ECB Data Portal.

Chart 1 ECB wage tracker: forward-looking signals for negotiated wages and revisions to previous data release 2023-25 Revisions to previous data release (left-hand scale: yearly growth rates, percentages; right-hand scale: percentage share of employees) (percentage points) Sources: ECB calculations based on data on collective bargaining agreements signed up to the first week of April 2025 provided by the Deutsche Bundesbank, the Bank of Greece, the Banco de España, the Banque de France, the Banca d’Italia, the Oesterreichische Nationalbank, the Dutch employers’ association AWVN and Eurostat. The indicator of negotiated wage growth is calculated using data from the Deutsche Bundesbank, the Ministerio de Empleo y Seguridad Social, the Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek, Statistik Austria, the Istituto Nazionale di Statistica (ISTAT), the Banque de France and Haver Analytics. Notes: Dashed lines denote forward-looking information up to December 2025.

The headline ECB wage tracker shows negotiated wage growth that includes collectively agreed one-off payments, such as those related to inflation compensation, bonuses or back-dated pay, which are smoothed over 12 months.

shows negotiated wage growth that includes collectively agreed one-off payments, such as those related to inflation compensation, bonuses or back-dated pay, which are smoothed over 12 months. The ECB wage tracker excluding one-off payments reflects the extent of structural (or permanent) negotiated wage increases.

reflects the extent of structural (or permanent) negotiated wage increases. The ECB wage tracker with unsmoothed one-off payments is constructed using a methodology that, both in terms of data sources and statistical methodology, is conceptually similar to, but not necessarily the same as, the one used for the ECB indicator of negotiated wage growth.

is constructed using a methodology that, both in terms of data sources and statistical methodology, is conceptually similar to, but not necessarily the same as, the one used for the ECB indicator of negotiated wage growth. The share of employees covered is the percentage of employees across the participating countries that are directly covered by ECB wage tracker data. This indicator provides information on the representativeness of the underlying (negotiated) wage growth signals obtained from the set of wage tracker indicators for the aggregate of participating countries. Employee coverage differs across countries and within each country over time (more details are provided in Table 2).

Table 1 ECB wage tracker summary (percentages) ECB wage tracker Coverage Headline indicator Excluding one-off payments With unsmoothed one-off payments Share of employees 2013-2023 2.0 1.9 2.0 49.1 2024 4.8 4.2 4.9 48.8 2025 3.1 3.8 2.8 46.5 2024 Q1 4.1 3.8 5.2 49.0 2024 Q2 4.4 3.9 3.4 49.0 2024 Q3 5.2 4.5 6.8 48.7 2024 Q4 5.3 4.7 4.3 48.3 Jan 2025 4.9 4.3 3.0 49.4 Feb 2025 5.0 4.7 3.2 49.5 Mar 2025 4.0 4.3 1.4 49.5 Apr 2025 4.1 4.4 4.2 49.3 May 2025 3.8 4.1 3.9 49.2 Jun 2025 3.8 4.0 3.8 46.9 2025 Q3 2.1 3.4 1.9 45.1 2025 Q4 1.6 3.0 2.9 42.9 Sources: ECB calculations based on data provided by the Deutsche Bundesbank, the Bank of Greece, the Banco de España, the Banque de France, the Banca d’Italia, the Oesterreichische Nationalbank, AWVN and Eurostat. Notes: See the technical details at the end of this press release. ECB wage tracker indicators reflect yearly growth in negotiated wages. Coverage is defined as the share of employees in participating countries. Rows with values in italics and bold refer to the forward-looking aspect of the respective indicators.

Table 2 Employee coverage by country (share of employees in each country, percentages) Germany Greece Spain France Italy Netherlands Austria Euro area 2013-2023 42.0 10.0 61.0 51.7 48.7 64.2 56.7 49.1 2024 Q1 43.7 16.0 56.8 48.3 48.2 62.7 78.6 49.0 2024 Q2 44.1 15.9 56.1 48.2 48.1 62.4 77.8 49.0 2024 Q3 44.3 15.8 54.5 48.1 47.9 62.1 77.8 48.7 2024 Q4 43.8 15.7 53.4 48.2 47.8 61.9 77.8 48.3 2025 Q1 44.0 19.5 53.1 52.9 47.8 61.3 75.9 49.4 2025 Q2 45.0 16.3 52.0 52.4 43.4 60.2 72.2 48.5 2025 Q3 43.8 8.7 49.4 48.3 35.8 57.6 70.2 45.1 2025 Q4 42.1 8.3 49.0 43.4 35.6 53.3 65.3 42.9 Sources: ECB, the Deutsche Bundesbank, the Bank of Greece, the Banco de España, the Banque de France, the Banca d’Italia, the Oesterreichische Nationalbank, AWVN and Eurostat.

Notes: The euro area aggregate comprises the seven participating wage tracker countries. The coverage shows the relative strength of wage signals for each country and the euro area. The historical average is calculated from January 2016 to December 2023 for Greece and from February 2020 to December 2023 for Austria. For the other countries, it is calculated from January 2013 to December 2023. Rows with values in italics and bold refer to the forward-looking aspect of the respective indicators.

