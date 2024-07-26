parcello Launches Predictive Shipment Tracking App for iOS and Android in the USA in Q1 2025

User interacting with parcello’s new shipment tracking app on iOS

Berlin, Germany – 07/26/2024 – parcello, a leading shipment tracking solution provider, announces the release of its iOS and Android application in the USA, scheduled for Q1 2025. This launch signifies an important expansion for the company, which has experienced significant success in the DACH region since its establishment in 2011.

parcello offers detailed tracking information for shipments from major carriers including USPS, FedEx, UPS, DHL and Amazon Logistics. The service is designed to provide users with predictive arrival times and automatic issue resolution, based on a sophisticated algorithm trained over five years of data collection in the United States.

Gerald Reimertz, CEO of parcello, stated, “We are eager to extend our services to the U.S. market. Our team has reengineered our infrastructure to ensure optimal service delivery in the United States. Our focus on predictive technology aims to offer users a reliable and informative tracking experience.”

Prior to this expansion, U.S. users could only access parcello via the company’s website. The new mobile applications will enhance user convenience and accessibility. High customer satisfaction in Germany is reflected in parcello’s 4.8-star rating on the German App Store, based on over 4,500 reviews. The website and app collectively attract over a million page impressions per month.

parcello’s algorithm can predict the approximate delivery time and day, leveraging community-based data and statistical methods. This provides users with insights even in scenarios where the carriers themselves do not provide precise information.

Following the successful launch of the mobile apps, parcello plans to introduce an integration for online shops in late 2025, contingent on achieving strong customer satisfaction in the U.S. market similar to that in Germany.

About parcello: Founded in 2011, parcello specializes in shipment tracking solutions that deliver detailed shipment status and predictive arrival estimates using advanced algorithms and community-sourced data.

About parcello GmbH

In the winter of 2010, we were waiting for a package, but had to go out again to buy something. Since we had just moved into the apartment, we had no idea when the delivery person would ring the bell and we were worried that he would come exactly when we weren’t there. Live tracking and arrival forecasts from the delivery companies only came many years later. So it happened as it had to and this unpleasant note was stuck to the door. This unsatisfactory experience was the birth of the idea of ​​Parcello.

Contact parcello GmbH

Pappelallee 78/79

Berlin

10437

Germany

Website: https://www.parcello.org/