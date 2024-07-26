'Colourful Foods and Activities for my Body & Mind' by Christina Hardy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Christina Hardy is excited to announce the release of her book, “Colourful Foods and Activities for my Body & Mind”. This engaging and educational book aims to inspire both children and adults to connect with the food they eat and embrace a lifestyle of abundant health.
About the Book
“Colourful Foods and Activities for my Body & Mind” takes a holistic approach to health, focusing on the interconnectedness of food, exercise, and mindfulness. The book is designed to explain to children, in a fun and accessible way, how to take care of their bodies. It emphasizes the importance of colorful, nutritious foods and incorporates a variety of activities to keep young readers engaged. The book is filled with vibrant images and interactive activities, bringing the content to life and illustrating how colorful foods can energize the body.
Contributions from experts in various fields, including a nutritionist, gardener, gold medal athlete, and child clinical psychologist, provide valuable insights and practical tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Special thanks to Ger Cremin, Tom Giltenane and Dr. Malie Coyne. “Colourful Foods and Activities for my Body & Mind” is more than just a book; it's a movement to encourage the next generation to take care of their bodies, their homes for life. By making the connection between food and health, children and adults alike can learn to appreciate the benefits of a balanced lifestyle.
About the Author
Growing up in the beautiful village of Glencolmcille, Co Donegal, Ireland, Christina saw firsthand what homemade food was all about. Coming from a family of seven siblings, they ate simple, wholesome food. Yes, sweets crept in during the week, but mainly they ate wholesome foods.
At school, she became fascinated with how the foods they ate fueled bodies and was hungry for more information. After missing out on the grades to study Home Economics teaching, she studied Chemistry and went on to work in finance. But her passion and love for nutrition never left her. Ten years later, she retrained as a Nutritional Therapist and now feel she have come full circle to bring this information to everyone.
Her passion lies in helping you become your best caregiver by creating healthy habits for your body and mind. This is her life’s work and service to all.
The inspiration for “Colourful Foods and Activities for my Body & Mind” came from a deep desire to inspire children from an early age to see the connection between food, exercise, and mindfulness as a holistic approach to health. Christina’s goal is to encourage parents to get involved and relearn the habit changes necessary to pass on to their children.
She is also passionate about breaking the cycle of dieting culture from one generation to the next. Let's all take a collective breath and begin to see the power of what we put into our bodies daily. Food should be both nutritious and joyful, never a form of punishment. This book is her way of promoting a healthy, balanced lifestyle that fosters both physical and mental well-being.
Message from the Author
“My book and inspiration come from a place of love, to love and respect our bodies is the ultimate self-care. I would love to see children and parents, teachers alike to go on this journey with me to bring back their love for our basic human right of abundance in our health.”
For more information about the book and latest updates on the author and to delve deeper into her literary journey, we invite you to explore her website www.christinahardywrites.com
Christina Hardy recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford, where she shared profound insights and answered questions about her book. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUYO4MiwBZ0)
“Let’s get excited about helping the next generation mind their bodies, their homes for life!” says Christina Hardy. This book is a valuable resource for parents, teachers, and anyone interested in fostering a healthy, vibrant lifestyle in children. This book is available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Colourful-Foods-Activities-Body-Mind/dp/1739192745.
Luna Harrington
