Premier of Anguilla Assumes Chairmanship of ECCB Monetary Council
Dr Ellis L Webster, the Honourable Premier of Anguilla, is the new Chairman of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, ST KITTS AND NEVIS, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Ellis L Webster, the Honourable Premier of Anguilla, assumed chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) following an official Handing Over Ceremony on 19 July at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club.
Premier Webster succeeded the Outgoing Chairman, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Council Member for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Camillo M Gonsalves.
In his remarks during the Ceremony, the new Chairman called for strong cooperation and collective action and pledged his support to the ECCB’s execution of its core mandates.
The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments. Chairmanship of the Council is rotated alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Following the Handing Over Ceremony, the Council convened its 108th Meeting during which Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine, presented the Report on Money and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. After the meeting, the new Chairman hosted a media conference, where he presented the Communiqué, and along with Governor Antoine, fielded questions from the media in Anguilla.
Shermalon Kirby
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
+1 869-465-2537
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube