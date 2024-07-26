Premier of Anguilla Assumes Chairmanship of ECCB Monetary Council

Chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council - Hon Dr Ellis Webster

ECCB Monetary Council

Dr Ellis L Webster, the Honourable Premier of Anguilla, is the new Chairman of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, ST KITTS AND NEVIS, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Ellis L Webster, the Honourable Premier of Anguilla, assumed chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) following an official Handing Over Ceremony on 19 July at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club.

Premier Webster succeeded the Outgoing Chairman, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Council Member for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Camillo M Gonsalves.

In his remarks during the Ceremony, the new Chairman called for strong cooperation and collective action and pledged his support to the ECCB’s execution of its core mandates.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments. Chairmanship of the Council is rotated alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Following the Handing Over Ceremony, the Council convened its 108th Meeting during which Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine, presented the Report on Money and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. After the meeting, the new Chairman hosted a media conference, where he presented the Communiqué, and along with Governor Antoine, fielded questions from the media in Anguilla.



About

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. It is the Monetary Authority for a group of eight island economies namely - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Agreement establishing the ECCB as the monetary authority for the eight ECCB participating governments, was signed on 5 July 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago. The ECCB was officially commissioned on 1 October 1983, replacing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) which was established in March 1965. The primary objective of the ECCB is to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency and the integrity of the banking system. Signing of the ECCB Agreement 5 July 1983 : L-R: Hon Lester Bird - Deputy Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda; Hon Maurice Bishop - Prime Minister, Grenada; Hon John Osborne - Chief Minister, Montserrat; Mr Cecil Jacobs - Governor, ECCB; Mr Vaughn Lewis - Director General - OECS; Hon Dame Mary Eugenia Charles - Prime Minister, Commonwealth of Dominica; Hon Kennedy Simmonds - Prime Minister, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis; Hon John Compton - Prime Minister, Saint Lucia; Hon Milton Cato - Prime Minister, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Anguilla became a full member of the ECCB on 1 April 1987.


