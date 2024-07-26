Submit Release
Norwood Financial Corp Announces Second Quarter Earnings

HONESDALE, Pa., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $4,213,000, which was $2,290,000 lower than the same three-month period of last year. The decrease includes a $717,000 decrease in net interest income, a $424,000 increase in total other income, a $506,000 increase in total other expense, and a $2,097,000 increase in the provision for credit losses. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.52 in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.81 in the same period of last year. The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was 0.75%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 11.26%.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $8,646,000, which is $3,639,000 lower than the same six-month period of 2023, due to a decrease in net interest income an increase in the provision for credit losses and an increase in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in total other income. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $1.07, compared to $1.51 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The annualized return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 0.78%. The annualized return on average tangible equity for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 11.46%.

Total assets as of June 30, 2024 were $2.235 billion, compared to $2.142 billion at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, loans receivable were $1.623 billion, total deposits were $1.811 billion and stockholders’ equity was $182.2 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $15,124,000, a decrease of $705,000 compared to the same period in 2023. A $150.8 million increase in average time deposits, combined with a 126 basis points increase in the cost of time deposits, contributed to the decreased net interest income. Borrowing costs also increased, offsetting a $4,447,000 increase in total interest income. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.79%, compared to 3.09% in the same period of 2023. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 57 basis points to 5.14% during the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same prior year period, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 108 basis points to 3.09%.

Net interest income (fte) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $30,029,000, which was $2,075,000 lower than the same period in 2023, due primarily to a $11,762,000 increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin (fte) was 2.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 3.17% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin (fte) was due to a 127 basis points increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which offset the 64 basis points increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $2,207,000, compared to $1,783,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase is due primarily to a $151,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, and a $212,000 loss on the sale of investment securities in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, other income totaled $4,213,000, compared to $3,695,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Other expenses totaled $11,444,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $506,000, compared to the $10,938,000 for the same period of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, other expenses totaled $23,175,000, compared to $21,374,000 for the same period in 2023, due primarily to an increase in professional fees, data processing costs and FDIC insurance.

Mr. Donnelly stated, “Our second quarter income decreased from the 2023 level due to a release of provision for credit losses in the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds. These decreases were partially offset by a $424,000 increase in non-interest income. On a linked-quarter basis loan growth was an annualized 4.9%. Total deposits decreased $28 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. This was due to a seasonal outflow of municipal deposits of $53 million offset by inflows of $25 million of other customer funds, a 7.3% annualized increase. The net interest margin was stable at 2.79% for the first and second quarter. Our core operating expenses remain well-controlled at 2% of average assets during the quarter. Our capital base remains above “Well-Capitalized” targets. Additionally, our credit quality metrics remained strong during the second quarter, which we believe should benefit future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in 4 Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL.”

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (fte), which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

 
The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:
         
    Three months ended   Six months ended
(dollars in thousands)   June 30   June 30
      2024     2023       2024     2023  
             
Net Interest Income   $ 14,925   $ 15,642     $ 29,635   $ 31,735  
Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate     199     187       394     369  
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis   $ 15,124   $ 15,829     $ 30,029   $ 32,104  
             
This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.       
       
The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
             
    Three months ended   Six months ended
(dollars in thousands)   June 30   June 30
      2024     2023       2024     2023  
             
Average equity   $ 179,494   $ 186,111     $ 180,791   $ 180,952  
Average goodwill and other intangibles     (29,457 )   (29,536 )     (29,466 )   (29,547 )
Average tangible equity   $ 150,037   $ 156,575     $ 151,325   $ 151,405  
             

Contact:
John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
272-304-3003
wayne.bank

                       
                       
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP 
Consolidated Balance Sheets    
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 
(unaudited)   
      June 30            
      2024     2023             
ASSETS                      
Cash and due from banks   $ 29,903   $   30,053              
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     39,492       3,036              
Cash and cash equivalents     69,395       33,089              
                       
Securities available for sale     397,578       403,621              
Loans receivable     1,641,355       1,577,699              
Less: Allowance for credit losses     17,806       17,483              
Net loans receivable     1,623,549       1,560,216              
Regulatory stock, at cost     6,443       7,924              
Bank premises and equipment, net     18,265       17,363              
Bank owned life insurance     46,121       45,806              
Foreclosed real estate owned     -       387              
Accrued interest receivable     8,329       7,276              
Deferred tax assets, net     21,707       23,301              
Goodwill     29,266       29,266              
Other intangible assets     183       260              
Other assets     14,480       13,256              
  TOTAL ASSETS   $ 2,235,316   $   2,141,765              
                       
LIABILITIES                      
Deposits:                      
Non-interest bearing demand   $ 391,849   $   425,757              
Interest-bearing     1,419,323       1,306,240              
Total deposits     1,811,172       1,731,997              
Short-term borrowings     62,335       112,290              
Other borrowings     148,087       99,687              
Accrued interest payable     13,329       7,101              
Other liabilities     18,206       17,266              
  TOTAL LIABILITIES     2,053,129       1,968,341              
                       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares     -       -              
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2024: 8,311,851 shares, 2023: 8,291,401 shares     831       829              
Surplus     98,082       97,268              
Retained earnings     139,070       135,583              
Treasury stock, at cost: 2024: 221,540 shares, 2023: 223,926 shares     (5,977 )     (6,007 )            
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (49,819 )     (54,249 )            
  TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     182,187       173,424              
                       
  TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                      
       STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 2,235,316   $   2,141,765              
                       
                       
                       
                       
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
      Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023           2024       2023  
INTEREST INCOME                      
Loans receivable, including fees   $ 24,121   $   20,702       $   47,802   $   39,860  
Securities     2,584       2,481           5,109       4,986  
Other     966       53           1,697       101  
Total Interest income     27,671       23,236           54,608       44,947  
                       
INTEREST EXPENSE                      
Deposits     10,687       5,740           20,796       10,102  
Short-term borrowings     356       943           692       1,722  
Other borrowings     1,703       911           3,485       1,388  
Total Interest expense     12,746       7,594           24,973       13,212  
NET INTEREST INCOME     14,925       15,642           29,635       31,735  
(RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     347   $   (1,750 )     $   (276 ) $   (1,450 )
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     14,578       17,392           29,911       33,185  
                       
                       
OTHER INCOME                      
Service charges and fees     1,504       1,353           2,847       2,665  
Income from fiduciary activities     225       229           463       441  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities     -       (212 )         -       (209 )
Gains on sales of loans, net     36       10           42       10  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies     253       229           520       442  
Other     189       174           341       346  
Total other income     2,207       1,783           4,213       3,695  
                       
OTHER EXPENSES                      
Salaries and employee benefits     5,954       5,842           12,090       11,810  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment     1,229       1,314           2,489       2,576  
Data processing and related operations     1,024       822           2,046       1,590  
Taxes, other than income     179       162           272       323  
Professional fees     508       323           1,092       608  
FDIC Insurance assessment     309       244           670       445  
Foreclosed real estate     15       74           36       103  
Amortization of intangibles     19       23           38       46  
Other     2,207       2,134           4,442       3,873  
Total other expenses     11,444       10,938           23,175       21,374  
                       
INCOME BEFORE TAX     5,341       8,237           10,949       15,506  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     1,128       1,734           2,303       3,221  
NET INCOME   $ 4,213   $   6,503       $   8,646   $   12,285  
                       
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.52   $   0.81       $   1.07   $   1.52  
                       
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.52   $   0.81       $   1.07   $   1.51  
                       
                       
                       
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                       
For the Three Months Ended June 30     2024     2023             
                       
Net interest income   $ 14,925   $   15,642              
Net income     4,213       6,503              
                       
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)     2.05 %     2.56 %            
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)     2.79 %     3.09 %            
Return on average assets     0.75 %     1.23 %            
Return on average equity     9.41 %     14.72 %            
Return on average tangible equity     11.26 %     17.66 %            
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.52   $   0.81              
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.52   $   0.81              
                       
For the Six Months Ended June 30     2024
   2023
            
                       
Net interest income   $ 29,635   $   31,735              
Net income     8,646       12,285              
                       
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)     2.06 %     2.69 %            
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)     2.79 %     3.17 %            
Return on average assets     0.78 %     1.18 %            
Return on average equity     9.59 %     14.17 %            
Return on average tangible equity     11.46 %     17.06 %            
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.07   $   1.52              
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.07   $   1.51              
                       
As of June 30     2024
   2023
            
                       
Total assets   $ 2,235,316   $   2,141,765              
Total loans receivable     1,641,355       1,577,699              
Allowance for credit losses     17,806       17,483              
Total deposits     1,811,172       1,731,997              
Stockholders' equity     182,187       173,424              
Trust assets under management     201,079       193,392              
                       
Book value per share   $ 23.26   $   22.24              
Tangible book value per share   $ 19.62   $   18.58              
Equity to total assets     8.15 %     8.10 %            
Allowance to total loans receivable     1.08 %     1.11 %            
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.47 %     0.20 %            
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.34 %     0.17 %            
                       
                       
                       
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                      
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)                      
(dollars in thousands)                      
      June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30 June 30
      2024      2024     2023      2023       2023  
ASSETS                      
Cash and due from banks   $ 29,903   $   19,519   $ 28,533   $   41,141   $   30,053  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     39,492       92,444     37,587       13,005       3,036  
Cash and cash equivalents     69,395       111,963     66,120       54,146       33,089  
                       
Securities available for sale     397,578       398,374     406,259       380,499       403,621  
Loans receivable     1,641,356       1,621,448     1,603,618       1,611,069       1,577,699  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     17,807       18,020     18,968       16,086       17,483  
Net loans receivable     1,623,549       1,603,428     1,584,650       1,594,983       1,560,216  
Regulatory stock, at cost     6,443       6,545     7,318       8,843       7,924  
Bank owned life insurance     46,121       45,869     46,439       46,197       45,806  
Bank premises and equipment, net     18,264       18,057     17,838       17,254       17,363  
Foreclosed real estate owned     0       97     97       290       387  
Goodwill and other intangibles     29,449       29,468     29,487       29,506       29,526  
Other assets     44,517       46,622     42,871       48,280       43,833  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 2,235,316   $   2,260,423   $ 2,201,079   $   2,179,998   $   2,141,765  
                       
LIABILITIES                      
Deposits:                      
Non-interest bearing demand   $ 391,849   $   383,362   $ 399,545   $   430,242   $   425,757  
Interest-bearing deposits     1,419,323       1,455,636     1,395,614       1,316,582       1,306,240  
Total deposits     1,811,172       1,838,998     1,795,159       1,746,824       1,731,997  
Borrowings     210,422       211,234     198,312       241,328       211,978  
Other liabilities     31,534       28,978     26,538       27,144       24,366  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     2,053,128       2,079,210     2,020,009       2,015,296       1,968,341  
                       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     182,188       181,213     181,070       164,702       173,424  
                       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 2,235,316   $   2,260,423   $ 2,201,079   $   2,179,998   $   2,141,765  
                       
                       
                       
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                      
      June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30 June 30
Three months ended     2024      2024     2023      2023       2023  
INTEREST INCOME                      
Loans receivable, including fees   $ 24,121   $   23,681   $ 23,328   $   22,021   $   20,702  
Securities     2,584       2,526     2,504       2,433       2,481  
Other     966       731     253       54       53  
Total interest income     27,671       26,938     26,085       24,508       23,236  
                       
INTEREST EXPENSE                      
Deposits     10,687       10,110     8,910       7,017       5,740  
Borrowings     2,059       2,118     1,882       2,452       1,854  
Total interest expense     12,746       12,228     10,792       9,469       7,594  
NET INTEREST INCOME     14,925       14,710     15,293       15,039       15,642  
(RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     347       (624 )   6,116       882       (1,750 )
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     14,578       15,334     9,177       14,157       17,392  
                       
OTHER INCOME                      
Service charges and fees     1,504       1,343     1,421       1,527       1,353  
Income from fiduciary activities     225       238     210       246       229  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities     -       -     -       -       (212 )
Gains on sales of loans, net     36       6     36       18       10  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned     32       -     66       13       -  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies     253       268     242       328       229  
Other     157       151     148       174       174  
Total other income     2,207       2,006     2,123       2,306       1,783  
                       
OTHER EXPENSES                      
Salaries and employee benefits     5,954       6,135     5,672       6,083       5,842  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net     1,229       1,261     1,265       1,242       1,314  
Foreclosed real estate     15       21     17       9       74  
FDIC insurance assessment     309       361     287       254       244  
Other     3,937       3,954     3,608       3,688       3,464  
Total other expenses     11,444       11,732     10,849       11,276       10,938  
                       
INCOME BEFORE TAX     5,341       5,608     451       5,187       8,237  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     1,128       1,175     96       1,068       1,734  
NET INCOME   $ 4,213   $   4,433   $ 355   $   4,119   $   6,503  
                       
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.52   $   0.55   $ 0.04   $   0.51   $   0.81  
                       
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.52   $   0.55   $ 0.04   $   0.51   $   0.81  
                       
Book Value per share   $ 23.26   $   23.01   $ 22.99   $   21.15   $   22.24  
Tangible Book Value per share     19.62       19.38     19.36       17.49       18.58  
                       
Return on average assets (annualized)     0.75 %     0.80 %   0.06 %     0.76 %     1.23 %
Return on average equity (annualized)     9.41 %     9.79 %   0.84 %     9.33 %     14.72 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)     11.26 %     11.68 %   1.01 %     11.22 %     17.66 %
                       
Net interest spread (fte)     2.05 %     2.07 %   2.24 %     2.28 %     2.56 %
Net interest margin (fte)     2.79 %     2.79 %   2.95 %     2.94 %     3.09 %
                       
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.08 %     1.11 %   1.18 %     1.00 %     1.11 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)     0.13 %     0.08 %   0.79 %     0.59 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.47 %     0.23 %   0.48 %     0.65 %     0.20 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.34 %     0.17 %   0.35 %     0.50 %     0.17 %
                       
                       
                       
                       
total NAL     7,641,239       3,726,895     7,620,882       10,535,803       3,223,297  
past due 90+     -       7,668     -       -       -  
total non performing loans     7,641,239       3,734,563     7,620,882       10,535,803       3,223,297  
OREO     -       97,101     97,101       290,000       387,500  
total Non performing assets     7,641,239       3,831,664     7,717,983       10,825,803       3,610,797  
total loans     1,641,355,515       1,621,447,970     1,603,617,932       1,611,068,445       1,577,699,580  
total assets     2,235,315,800       2,260,423,152     2,201,056,938       2,179,998,000       2,141,765,238  
net charge off's, this quarter     510,985       322,892     3,181,233       2,349,697       227,110  
average loans, this quarter     1,629,282,567       1,612,105,511     1,605,495,855       1,589,473,633       1,559,251,963  
Loan loss reserve     17,806,505       18,019,715     18,967,991       16,085,641       17,483,489  
          .   .   .    



