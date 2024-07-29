Safety Vision, LLC Awarded Mobile Video Systems Contract for the Fort Bend Independent School District (FBISD) Fleet
Safety Vision selected by the Fort Bend ISD to implement an advanced onboard camera system for their 200-bus fleet.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Vision, LLC, a leading provider of mobile surveillance solutions, has been selected by the Fort Bend ISD to implement an advanced onboard camera system for their 200-bus fleet. This project will help safeguard students during their commute and boost parental confidence knowing their children are protected by state-of-the-art technology
According to FBISD Executive Director of Transportation, Mike Jones, “We had a great experience with Safety Vision in the past but needed to update and add cameras to get more coverage inside and outside of the bus.”
Fort Bend ISD continues to make student security and technology a key focus with their most recent bus camera system upgrades. With the 4112 Hybrid Video Recorder (HVR), complete camera coverage for the interior and exterior of the bus, and wireless downloading capabilities through our Video Management Software (VMS), these buses are ready to capture any event that happens in or around the bus.
Wireless downloading and cloud storage will provide the Fort Bend ISD Transportation Team secure access and easier retrieval of video evidence and improved system management for day-to-day operations as well as for incident response and subsequent investigations and resolutions. A maintenance contract provides FBISD even more peace of mind knowing their new equipment will deliver years of carefree service.
About Fort Bend ISD
FBISD is Texas’ sixth largest with more than 80,000 students and one of the most diverse in the nation. Working and learning cohesively alongside families who speak more than 100 languages and dialects, the schools work together with students, their families and the community to address each student’s unique needs.
FBISD currently has 83 campuses: 12 high schools, 15 middle schools, 51 elementary campuses and five specialty schools to address the academic and vocational interests of students. With more than 11,000 full-time employees and substitutes, the District is the largest employer in Fort Bend County.
About Safety Vision LLC
Safety Vision LLC is a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions for a variety of industries, including public transit, law enforcement, and commercial transportation. With over 31 years of experience, Safety Vision has established a reputation for providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality video surveillance systems.
For more information, visit Safety Vision and Fort Bend ISD.
