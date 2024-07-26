Saia Reports Second Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported second quarter 2024 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $3.83 compared to $3.42 in the second quarter of 2023.



Highlights from the second quarter operating results were as follows:

Second Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue was $823.2 million, an 18.5% increase

Operating income was $137.6 million, a 14.4% increase

Operating ratio of 83.3% compared to 82.7%

LTL shipments per workday increased 18.1%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 9.7%

LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 8.7%

LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 1.0%



Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the quarter stating, “During the quarter, we successfully opened six new terminals and relocated two others in new and established markets, while maintaining our high service standards. Successfully opening and relocating terminals required investments in employee hiring, training and other costs that come in advance of opening and revenue generation. We are pleased to see the continued customer acceptance of these facilities, as well as the 23 other terminals opened in the last three years. We are excited about the opening of our new Stockton, California and Davenport, Iowa terminals earlier this week, and as we move through the rest of 2024, we plan to continue executing on our opening timeline, with the potential to open an additional 10 to 13 new terminals this year.”

“Disruptions in the LTL market that commenced in 2023 and our continued long-term investments in our network have resulted in share gains, including in some markets that we traditionally have not participated in, introducing both new challenges and opportunities. Most notably, the mix of business that we are handling post-disruption is more retail in nature and tends to be lighter weighted. This, coupled with a softer macroeconomic environment, has been a drag on revenue per bill and on our operating ratio. Our growth and expansion efforts over the past several years have positioned us to grow market share and provide service for our customers in new markets. We expect over the coming quarters to maintain high service levels as we continue to develop these markets, and we have doubled down on our quality focus by increasing our training investment in our new team members. We know that customer service and quality create long-term value for customers, and a value creating opportunity for Saia shareholders,” concluded Holzgrefe.

Executive Vice President and CFO, Matt Batteh, noted that, “While the freight backdrop and macroeconomic conditions remain uncertain, we believe our operating trends support the continued execution of our long-term growth strategy. With each new terminal opening, we better position ourselves to provide further value to our existing customers and develop relationships with new customers in new and established markets. We believe our performance over the last several years has positioned us for this record investment in the business, and our customers clearly see the value in our service and support our growth initiatives.”

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended the second quarter of 2024 with $11.2 million of cash on hand and total debt of $176.7 million, which compares to $235.0 million of cash on hand and total debt of $21.4 million at June 30, 2023.

Net capital expenditures were $681.3 million during the first six months of 2024, compared to $226.5 million in net capital expenditures during the first six months of 2023. Capital expenditures through the second quarter include $235.7 million to secure properties as part of the Yellow Corporation auction process. In 2024, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be approximately $1 billion, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 202 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations .

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,169 $ 296,215 Accounts receivable, net 375,868 311,742 Prepaid expenses and other 59,024 40,737 Total current assets 446,061 648,694 Property and Equipment: Cost 3,535,457 2,881,800 Less: accumulated depreciation 1,194,231 1,118,492 Net property and equipment 2,341,226 1,763,308 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 127,441 118,734 Other Assets 42,394 52,829 Total assets $ 2,957,122 $ 2,583,565 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 155,590 $ 141,877 Wages, vacation and employees' benefits 62,614 75,514 Other current liabilities 75,985 68,735 Current portion of long-term debt 7,577 10,173 Current portion of operating lease liability 26,062 25,757 Total current liabilities 327,828 322,056 Other Liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 169,098 6,315 Operating lease liability, less current portion 97,480 96,462 Deferred income taxes 159,925 155,841 Claims, insurance and other 66,705 61,397 Total other liabilities 493,208 320,015 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 287,611 285,092 Deferred compensation trust (6,820 ) (5,679 ) Retained earnings 1,855,268 1,662,054 Total stockholders' equity 2,136,086 1,941,494 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,957,122 $ 2,583,565





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Second Quarter Six Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Revenue $ 823,244 $ 694,622 $ 1,578,019 $ 1,355,157 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 372,240 311,888 713,953 610,844 Purchased transportation 61,047 49,771 113,554 96,498 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 160,877 133,490 317,202 275,115 Operating taxes and licenses 19,693 17,457 39,459 34,522 Claims and insurance 18,828 16,956 36,291 31,015 Depreciation and amortization 52,536 44,658 101,385 87,538 Other operating, net 430 147 670 227 Total operating expenses 685,651 574,367 1,322,514 1,135,759 Operating Income 137,593 120,255 255,505 219,398 Nonoperating (Income) Expenses: Interest expense 2,412 458 2,954 1,146 Interest income (110 ) (487 ) (865 ) (627 ) Other, net (326 ) (990 ) (1,114 ) (1,493 ) Nonoperating (income) expenses, net 1,976 (1,019 ) 975 (974 ) Income Before Income Taxes 135,617 121,274 254,530 220,372 Income Tax Provision 33,098 29,955 61,316 52,956 Net Income $ 102,519 $ 91,319 $ 193,214 $ 167,416 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 26,691 26,634 26,682 26,617 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,802 26,736 26,798 26,722 Basic earnings per share $ 3.84 $ 3.43 $ 7.24 $ 6.29 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.83 $ 3.42 $ 7.21 $ 6.27





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 237,242 $ 291,405 Net cash provided by operating activities 237,242 291,405 Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (681,919 ) (227,022 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 643 529 Other 4,999 – Net cash used in investing activities (676,277 ) (226,493 ) Financing Activities: Borrowing of revolving credit facility, net 67,000 – Borrowing of private shelf agreement 100,000 – Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,993 2,250 Shares withheld for taxes (7,968 ) (8,928 ) Other financing activity (7,036 ) (10,627 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 153,989 (17,305 ) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (285,046 ) 47,607 Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 296,215 187,390 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $ 11,169 $ 234,997



