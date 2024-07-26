FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES BRITISH ACTION-COMEDY “THE FENCE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the nostalgic 1980s-era British action-comedy THE FENCE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on July 26, 2024

THE FENCE is based on my father’s childhood where he grew up in one of the most deprived and notorious areas in England. Even though the movie is a comedy, I wanted to honor both the highs and lows.” — Filmmaker William Stone

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the nostalgic 1980s-era British action-comedy THE FENCE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on July 26, 2024.

A brisk, funny, and energetic retro flick featuring motorcycles, fast cars, fighting and 1980s music --THE FENCE is the feature adaptation of the hugely popular short film of the same name released on Youtube in 2018. Set and made in the city of Bristol, THE FENCE is based on real life accounts from people who grew up on south Bristol council estates in the 1970s and 1980s. The story follows an 18-year-old working-class lad who has his motorcycle stolen the day he buys it. He seeks the help of his scoundrel friends and notorious older brother to track it down before it’s gone forever. There is a strong moral theme examining the culture of the period, peer pressures and difficult individual choices. But ultimately, THE FENCE is a fun film with heart, that combines nostalgia, strong characters, comedy and a fast-paced narrative… including a terrific soundtrack of 1980s music!

Written and directed by William Stone, THE FENCE was produced by Adam Pickford, William Stone, and Guy Davies. Mark Thompson & Tim Dodd served as Executive Producers. The featured cast includes Sally Phillips (‘Sharon Knight’), Eugene Simon (‘Andrew Knight’), Jayde Adams (‘Miss Bourne’), Paul Cooper (‘Gibsy’), Alexander Lincoln (‘Wayne Pickett’), Lee Armstrong (‘Ricky Picket”), Joe Sims (‘Mr. Arnold’), Deshaye Gayle (‘Ritchie’), Gabriel Howell (‘Dennis’), and David Perkins (‘Steven Knight’).

“THE FENCE is based on one of many stories from my father’s childhood where he grew up in one of the most deprived and notorious areas in the southwest of England,” said filmmaker William Stone. “Life was simpler but not without its drawbacks and even though the movie is a comedy I wanted to honor both the highs and lows. Ultimately THE FENCE has heart and plenty of charm, credit to its authenticity. I think what we’ve achieved on a budget is hard to rival. Every penny is up on the screen where it should be, and I truly believe this is one of those indie films that has the potential to break the mold and surprise people.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE FENCE directly with Wide Management.

THE FENCE trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wIrMLp8M_U

THE FENCE website: https://thefencefilm.co.uk

