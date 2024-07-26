Presidency on sidelines of AIDS 2024 Conference

South African Patron for Global Alliance to end AIDS in 2030, Mrs. Humile Mashatile, has today, 24 July 2024, held a bilateral meeting with the UNAIDS Executive Director, Ms. Winnie Byanyima, on the sidelines of the 25th International AIDS Conference currently taking place in Munich, in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The bilateral meeting took place in the context of urgent action required to accelerate the Global Alliance country Plan, to ensure that South Africa meets the global target of ending AIDS in children by 2030.

This global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, is led by UNAIDS, as part of the Sustainable Development Goals. UNAIDS remains an important institution which continues to provide strategic direction, advocacy, coordination and technical support needed to catalyse and connect leadership from governments, the private sector and communities to deliver life-saving HIV services.

Last year, on World AIDS Day, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council, joined by Mrs. Humile Mashatile, as Patron of the Global Alliance, launched the Country Action Plan for Global Alliance to end AIDS in children by 2030.

In this regard, Mrs. Mashatile has utilised the opportunity to brief UNAIDS Executive Director on progress made in implementing the Country Plan, in line with the objectives of the Global Alliance pillars, to achieve the following:

Early testing and optimised comprehensive, high quality treatment and care for infants, children, and adolescents living with and children exposed to HIV;

Closing the treatment gap for pregnant and breastfeeding women living with HIV and optimising continuity of treatment towards the goal of elimination of vertical transmission;

Preventing and detecting new HIV infections among pregnant and breastfeeding adolescents and women, as well as;

Addressing rights, gender equality and the social and structural barriers that hinder access to services.

The UNAIDS Executive Director has pledged her support to work with the Patron of her Global Alliance, Mrs. Mashatile, to ensure that the country meets the Global target of ending AIDS in children by 2030. She also thanked the South African Government for providing the best practice models in the fight against HIV/AIDS, and in particular, Mrs. Mashatile, for demonstrating commitment and enthusiasm to work with all key-role players such as government, civil society and development partners in South Africa.

Mrs. Mashatile was supported by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Joe Phaahla, SANAC Chief Executive Director, Dr. Thembisile Xulu, as well as senior Government officials.

Media enquiries:

Sam Bopape

Cell: 082 318 5251