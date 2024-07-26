160X 5 Pro by Xtep China Co., Ltd. Wins Platinum in A' Footwear and Fashion Awards
Xtep China Co., Ltd.'s 160X 5 Pro Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Footwear Design in International A' Design AwardsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected and well-recognized award program in the field of footwear design, has announced Xtep China Co., Ltd.'s 160X 5 Pro as the Platinum winner in the Footwear, Shoes and Boots Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the 160X 5 Pro's innovative design within the footwear industry.
The Platinum A' Footwear and Fashion Award for the 160X 5 Pro is a testament to its relevance and impact on the industry and its users. The design aligns with current trends and needs in the footwear market, advancing industry standards and practices through its innovative features and benefits. This recognition underscores the practical utility and cutting-edge aspects of the 160X 5 Pro for marathoners and other stakeholders in the footwear sector.
The 160X 5 Pro stands out in the market with its exceptional comfort, propulsive effect, lightweight construction, breathability, and durability. The design team at Xtep China Co., Ltd. has optimized the technology, materials, and structures to create a shoe that enables marathoners to run more effortlessly, ultimately assisting them in improving their performance. The midsole, featuring a shorter rear part and a beveled heel design, is convincingly suitable for long-distance running, taking into account aerodynamic principles.
This recognition by the A' Footwear and Fashion Awards serves as motivation for Xtep China Co., Ltd. to continue pushing the boundaries of footwear design. The accolade inspires the brand to further innovate and explore new avenues in creating high-performance, user-centric footwear solutions. The 160X 5 Pro's success sets a benchmark for future projects and directions within the company, fostering a culture of excellence and creativity.
160X 5 Pro was designed by the talented team at Xtep China Co., Ltd., including Long Zhang, who played a key role in the project.
Xtep Group is a multi-brand, international sporting goods enterprise specializing in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of sports shoes, clothing, and accessories. Founded in 1987, the Xtep brand was established in 2001 and listed in Hong Kong on June 3, 2008. In 2019, the group expanded through overseas mergers and acquisitions of several international brands, opening a path for multi-brand, international development. With a portfolio including Xtep (China) and renowned international sports brands such as Saucony (USA), Merrell (USA), K-Swiss (US), and Paladium (France), Xtep has become a leading sporting goods enterprise in China after more than 30 years of growth.
The Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of innovation and creativity. This award acknowledges works that combine remarkable innovation with significant societal impact, showcasing exceptional artistic and technical skill while advancing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Platinum A' Design Award winners are celebrated for their role in shaping contemporary aesthetics, contributing to the enhancement of quality of life, and promoting sustainable development within their respective fields.
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year, dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Awards drive a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
