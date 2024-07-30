eWallHost.com: Empowering Businesses with Secure, Scalable Web and Email Hosting
Introduction
eWallHost is one of India's leading Web Hosting providers. It offers a wide array of web hosting services that ensure every individual and business of all sizes experiences a smooth and uninterrupted online journey that spotlights their brand in the highly competitive digital market. The products and services offered by eWallHost web services are Domain Registration, Web Hosting, Servers, Security, and Email Hosting; in today’s digital market, a robust web hosting service is crucial for a business to ensure that its website is accessible, secure, and performs optimally.
Company Background
Eliviz Consulting Services has come a long way since 2007, as its focus on server management and web security has evolved into a comprehensive offering, including Domain Registration, Web Hosting, and Dedicated Servers. In 2015, they were officially registered as eWallHost Web Services Private Limited, recognizing them as “India's most affordable and reliable web hosting provider”.
Hosting Types
Hosting types are tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers, ranging from small businesses to large enterprises. It offers Basic, Pro, and Enterprise packages with various features. The Basic package is perfect for startups and small businesses, offering a balance of storage, bandwidth, and security. The Pro package is designed for growing businesses, with increased storage and bandwidth, advanced security options, and a dedicated support team. The Enterprise package is for large enterprises with the highest storage, bandwidth, security, and a dedicated account manager. These plans are not just designed for your current needs, but also for your future growth, providing scalable solutions that grow with your business, ensuring optimal performance and reliability at every stage.
Linux Hosting: Linux is an open-source operating system that is highly secure, stable, and dependable. It is a robust platform ideal for running web applications, managing databases, and supporting various programming languages like PHP, Python, and Ruby. In addition, it offers easy-to-use control panels such as cPanel (Apache Server) and DirectAdmin (NGNIX Web Server) to ensure your website remains secure and performs optimally.
Windows Hosting: It is designed to seamlessly integrate with Microsoft and offers unparalleled support for ASP.NET MySQL databases, ensuring the smooth operation of your web application. To keep your data safe, it has advanced security features such as regular updates, a firewall, and DDoS protection. These security features are designed to protect your system from external threats. Windows hosting will give Plesk control panel to manage your hosting environment effortlessly.
Linux VPS Hosting: In a high-traffic website or resource-intensive applications, Linux VPS Hosting is the perfect choice. It provides dedicated resources like CPU, RAM, and storage, ensuring consistent and reliable performance with the complete control over root access. The essential advantage of Linux VPS is its scalability, as it can scale up your website according to your requirements without any downtime. This scalability feature makes it an excellent option for those who need a robust hosting solution, to help their hosting solution to grow with their business.
Windows VPS: Windows VPS is designed for developers, businessmen and IT professionals. It offers high-performance, state-of-the-art SSD storage, and Intel Xeon processors. Windows VPS is highly customizable, and allows access to install the software which essential and configure the system to your requirements. It also provides the highest level of security, protecting your system from external threats. For a robust, secure, and customizable hosting solution, Windows VPS is the answer.
Business Email: If professionalism is a significant drawback of your brand, then business email is an ideal option. Getting a custom email address builds strong trust with your customers. It makes your collaboration process more accessible with tools like sharing calendars, contacts, and files, and it also allows you to access your email through your mobile devices or webmail.
Google Workspace: It will allow your business to experience real-time collaboration and increase productivity. Whether working at the office, at home, or on the go, Google Workspace makes it easier to collaborate anywhere at any time. Google Workspace also offers a variety of security features to keep your data safe, such as two-factor authentication and encryption. It also provides a secure platform for hosting meetings and video calls.
Global Data Centers
eWallHost Web Services operate global data centers in strategic locations worldwide to ensure high availability and performance for its clients. The data centers include Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Canada, the USA, India, Singapore, South Africa, and Australia. These state-of-the-art data centers are equipped with redundant power supplies, climate control systems, and robust security measures to safeguard the hardware and data hosted within them. By leveraging these global data centers, eWallHost web services can offer reliable and low-latency hosting solutions to their customers, allowing them to reach their target audience with ease and efficiency.
Testimonials from Satisfied Customers
“Being a Web development Agency it’s very important for us to have great Online Server support, And eWall gave us that faith and trust. After partnering with eWall for our Domain and Hosting Needs we were able to retain our 90% customers due excellent support.
Keep it Up Guys...”. (Vinay Sahu)
Conclusion
eWallHost Web Services, with various hosting solutions and data centers, ensures that businesses experience better performance, reliability, and security for websites of all sizes. These enhancements improve the overall quality of hosting solutions and stabilize the company for future growth and success.
SIVAKARTHICK RAJAN M
eWallHost Web Services Private Limited
+91 96550 05757
promo@ewallhost.com
