Digital Impression Systems Market Set to Skyrocket to $36.25 Billion by 2034

Surging Demand for Digital Impression Systems Driven by Their Role in Reducing Number of Retakes Needed for Dental Applications

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recently updated research report released by Fact.MR, the global digital impression system market is estimated to reach US$ 7.88 billion in 2024 and advance at a high-value CAGR of 16.5% from 2024 to 2034.Increasing recognition and demand for digital impression system technology, known for its simplicity, accuracy, and minimal effort during scanning for both patients and dentists, are driving substantial growth in the global market. These systems are rapidly gaining preference over traditional methods due to their ability to eliminate the cumbersome and uncomfortable process of creating elastomeric imprints for dental applications.Digital impression systems are highly sought-after because they reduce the need for retakes in dental procedures such as restorations, thereby saving time, enhancing productivity, and contributing positively to market growth.Together, North America and East Asia account for over half of the global market share and are projected to further bolster their positions over the next ten years. Though standalone plug & play intraoral scanners account for a higher market share, demand for mobile/portable systems will increase much faster going ahead.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global market for digital impression systems is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.5% through 2034.Worldwide demand for digital impression systems is forecasted to climb to a market value of US$ 36.25 billion by the end of 2034.The market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 880.1 million in 2024.China is projected to hold 48.9% share of the East Asia market in 2024.Revenue in the digital impression system market in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 2.98 billion in 2024.The market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 16% through 2034.Hospitals to account for over 50% of market revenue over the next ten years.“Digital impression systems are becoming more and more necessary as dental applications and restorations require fewer retakes, leading to increased productivity and reduced overall time,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Centralizing Patient Information and Treatment Data Improving Efficiency and Patient OutcomeHospitals are attempting to provide all-inclusive medical services, which include advanced dental care. Due to the use of digital impression systems, hospitals can provide highly accurate and efficient advanced dental treatments, such as dental implants, prosthetics, and orthodontics. This improves patient satisfaction and overall quality of care.Digital impression systems facilitate the seamless integration of hospital administration systems and electronic health records (EHRs). Hospital dental departments maintain current patient records, track the progress of treatments, and ensure that patients receiving care from multiple specialties will receive it all at the same hospital as a result of this integration.The digital impression technique provides more comfort and convenience of use by eliminating the need for traditional impression materials. In restorative processes, it eliminates the need for real stone models by enabling the direct transmission of imprints to a computer. Digital impression systems come in two varieties: Type 1 records pictures as digital video, while Type 2 uses digital imaging to create a sequence of images for dental practitioners and laboratories.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Digital Files Making the Process of Transporting Physical Molds Easier and Reducing InconsistenciesCompared to traditional manual impressions or molds, digital impression systems provide better accuracy and precision because they make use of sophisticated imaging technologies like 3D and intraoral scanners. Dentists may more successfully take comprehensive pictures of teeth and oral structures, which results in dental restorations that fit better and require fewer remakes. Dental professionals find digital systems more appealing when they are integrated with Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) technologies, since this allows for exact design and production of dental prosthesis including crowns, bridges, and implants.Digital impressions let dentists and laboratories/manufacturers communicate more effectively. The simplicity of exchanging digital information removes the possibility of mistakes and discrepancies during shipment that might arise with physical molds. Digital imprint systems have the potential to outperform conventional methods in terms of cost as technology develops and spreads. Long-term savings are possible because of decreased material prices and improved operational efficiency, even with larger initial investments.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Smart Toilet Market The global smart toilet market is valued at US$ 4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 9 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a steady CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033. AR Glasses Market The global AR glasses market is valued at US$ 15.4 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 72 billion by 2033, expanding rapidly at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2033.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.com