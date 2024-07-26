The end of Launchpads - Why Arkenstone is the Future of Token Sales on Solana

Problem & Solution of Arkenstone & Gemlaunch Suite Problem & Solution of Arkenstone & Gemlaunch Suite current and upcoming features of GemLaunch Suite

This is the end of Launchpads - Arkenstone is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency landscape with its innovative approach to token creation and sales on Solana.

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, July 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing Arkenstone Arkenstone is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency landscape with its innovative approach to token creation and sales on Solana. The Arkentsone product, the GemLaunch Suite is a barrier-free tool that simplifies the entire process, making it accessible to everyone. Designed by a team of passionate developers who not only created the product but also actively use and continuously improve it, Arkenstone offers a unique blend of innovation and practicality.Key Features-GemLaunch Suite: Effortlessly create, fund, and launch tokens without coding skills.-Multi-Chain Payments: Seamless transactions from EVM chains to Solana.-Token Sale Management Panel: Intuitive interface for managing and configuring token sales.-Embeddable Widgets: Easily integrate token sales and airdrop claims on any website.-Referral System: Incentivize users to promote the platform and drive adoption.Arkenstone’s innovative features, such as multi-chain payments, a comprehensive token sale management panel, and customizable widgets, make it a versatile and powerful platform. These features not only enhance user experience but also provide practical solutions to common challenges in the token launch process. As more users adopt Arkenstone for their token launches, the demand for ARKN tokens will continue to grow, driving up their value.Why Arkenstone Stands OutThe Arkenstone team has demonstrated remarkable commitment by achieving numerous milestones ahead of schedule. Recently the completion of the GemDropper module within the GemLaunch Suite was announced, which now supports multi-chain functionality with over 60 wallets. This achievement highlights the dedication of the project members to providing a versatile and powerful suite for the crypto community.The GemDropper module offers a stand-alone airdrop distribution service, allowing instant airdrop claims upon completing giveaway instructions. This feature empowers users to seamlessly manage and distribute their airdrops, enhancing user engagement and participation. You can leverage this innovative tool for your own token presale with the GemLaunch Suite.In addition to the GemDropper, Arkenstone continues to evolve with support for multiple chains and over 4,000 tokens, making it easier than ever to purchase $ARKN and other tokens directly within the suite. This expanded functionality opens up new possibilities for token creators and investors alike, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic ecosystem.-Innovative Tokenomics: Scarcity through limited supply, token burns, and staking rewards.-Strategic Roadmap: Ambitious plans including multi-chain payments and FIAT gateway integration.-Community Engagement: Active social media presence and transparent communication.-Security: Rigorous audits by Coinsult and Quantstamp ensuring reliability and investor confidence.-Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations expanding reach and utility.PotentialArkenstone's GemLaunch Suite is set to revolutionize the token launch industry, offering a superior alternative to traditional launchpads. Unlike conventional options that come with high costs and inflexibility, GemLaunch Suite allows anyone to create and launch their own token and ICO with ease and without any upfront expenses. This user-friendly and cost-effective solution ensures that token creation and launching are accessible to all, paving the way for a more inclusive crypto ecosystem.Potential has been already recognized indicating strong confidence in the project's future. Major crypto publications in Germany and France have also already reported about the project, highlighting Arkenstone's innovative approach and the growing interest from key players in the crypto space. This attention from both investors and media underscores the significant impact Arkenstone is poised to make in the industry.ConclusionArkenstone is redefining the cryptocurrency landscape with its innovative approach to token creation and sales on Solana. Major crypto publications in Germany and France have also reported on the project, highlighting its innovative approach and the growing interest from key players in the crypto space. This attention underscores the significant impact Arkenstone is set to make in the industry. This attention underscores the significant impact Arkenstone is set to make in the industry.For More Information:Visit the Arkenstone website and Pitchdeck and Whitepaper to learn more about the project’s vision, roadmap and potential for growth.Join and follow Arkenstone on Social Media to Stay updated on latest developmentsPresale: https://arkenstone.gold/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARKNsol Telegram: https://t.me/ARKNsolana Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arkenstonegold/ Github: https://github.com/ARKN-SOL Whitepaper: https://docs.arkenstone.gold Pitchdeck: https://pitch.arkenstone.gold Media Contact Details:Company Name: ArkenstoneCompany website: https://arkenstone.gold Company Email: contact@arkenstone.gold

Arkenstone & GemLaunch Suite Pitchdeck