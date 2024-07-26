Moosa Rent a Car Offer 40% OFF on Car Rental for Teachers in UAE
We recognize the commuting challenges UAE teachers face. To support them, we're offering a 40% discount on transportation, valuing their dedication and hard work.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moosa Rent a Car has announced a special offer for the teachers in the UAE, offering a 40% discount on car rentals. This initiative has to support the community and struggle to make transportation more affordable for educators.
As schools across UAE opening in August, the Moosa Rent a Car understands the role of teachers playing in shaping the future. We offer reliable modes of transportation with discounts on a wide range of vehicles. Our well-maintained fleet includes Sedans, SUVs and compact cars at affordable prices. Teachers can easily take advantage of this amazing offer for long-term rental Duabi ranging from six to eight months. Moosa Rent a Car aims to make the entire process easier. So, teachers can focus on their work without any trouble of transportation.
Dubai Rent a Car offers a diverse fleet of well-maintained vehicles to fulfill the diverse needs of teachers. No matter if there is a need for a compact Sedan for daily commuting or a spacious SUV for maximum comfort, there is something for everyone. The vehicles meet the highest standard and guarantee reliability for every journey.
To avail this amazing offer, the teachers just need to present their proof of employment and valid ID at the time of booking. The discount is available to all car models for long-term rental. Moreover, the user-friendly booking process ensures a trouble-free experience from start to end.
Along with a 40% discount, the Moosa Rent a Car offers many benefits including comprehensive insurance coverage, 24/7 roadside assistance as well as regular maintenance.
“We support the education sector by offering special discounts to teachers of the UAE. We try our best to make their life easier and our contribution is invaluable. As reliable car rental service providers in UAE, we ensure that every teacher has a positive experience. Transportation is important to perform their duty efficiently and we’re here to offer something for everyone.”
At Moosa Rent a Car, our special offers with 40% discounts are starting immediately. For the latest information, teachers are encouraged to visit the website or contact the customer service team directly. The company looks forward to serving the educators in the upcoming academic year.
