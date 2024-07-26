[Celebrating two anniversaries] 2024GMBPF facilitates signing of 16 projects on first day, with full speed ahead for investment attraction on “Trade Visitor Day”

MACAU, July 26 - The grand opening of the “Celebration of 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland ‧ 2024 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair”, jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, was held today (25 July).

On the first day of the event, 16 projects were signed, including an agreement between Macao’s MICE associations and the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) on educational co-operation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and inter-company co-operation in the semi-finished food industry. With a number of trade visitors from mainland China, Belt and Road countries and regions, and Macao attracted to the 2024GMBPF, IPIM has continued its efforts in investment promotion through the exhibition, assisting enterprises in seeking business opportunities related to the branded products of the year and leveraging the synergy of “industry + MICE”.

Enhancing the role of exhibitions in investment promotion to unlock opportunities for innovation

Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Government of Macao Special Administrative Region, noted at the opening ceremony that “innovation” is at the core of this year’s event. As the largest edition of GMBPF to date, this year’s event has introduced three new elements, namely “hotel facilities & services”, “smart devices” and “China chic”. In addition, 70% of the exhibitors are first-time participants from Guangdong Province, and a larger number of trade visitors and buyers from GBA have been invited to the event, enhancing the influence of exhibitions in attracting investment and creating more opportunities for innovation.

A 26% increase in trade volume between Guangdong and Macao to RMB 9 billion in the first half of 2024

According to Deputy Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Sun Bin, the trade volume between Guangdong and Macao reached RMB 9 billion in the first half of this year, a year-on-year increase of 26%. They have meticulously arranged for over 200 high-quality enterprises to exhibit at the fair, covering smart devices, hotel facilities and other areas that are highly compatible with Macao’s advantageous industries.

Largest edition in the history of the GMBPF

This year’s event is bigger than all previous editions, with a total area of over 12,000 square metres. Focusing on the “1+4” industries, six exhibition areas have been set up, namely the Guangdong Branded Products Area, the Macao Featured Products Area, the Belt and Road Area, the Hotel Facilities & Services Area, the Smart Devices Area, and the China Chic Area, with a total of 501 booths, an increase of about 10% compared to last year.

A number of trade visitors exploring business opportunities at the exhibition on “Trade Visitor Day”

The first day of the event was designated as “Trade Visitor Day”, during which a number of trade visitors from mainland China, Belt and Road countries and regions, and Macao were invited to explore the exhibition’s China-chic atmosphere and learn about facilities and services in the hotel industry and other sectors. Business matching sessions were also arranged to provide trade visitors with B2B matching opportunities, thus promoting the continuous expansion of the exhibition’s effectiveness.

Celebrating the two anniversaries with over 75,000 gifts and a host of special offers for visitors

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Macao Special Administrative Region , the 2024GMBPF has prepared over 75,000 exquisite gifts for visitors to share the joy. More than 50 captivating activities will be held during the four-day exhibition, including Chinese traditional clothing performances, culinary demonstrations, product promotion and livestreaming activities, along with a series of business matching sessions and forums on facilities, services and products related to the hotel industry, the smart sector and China chic. There will also be a prize draw and discounted products available at the venue, in addition to a wealth of gifts and special offers.

The 2024GMBPF will be open to the public from 10am to 8pm from 26 to 28 July (Friday to Sunday). There will be six free shuttle bus routes available in the Macao Peninsula and Taipa for participants to travel to and from the event venue.

Other guests attending the opening ceremony include: Li Huaying, Deputy Director-General of the Commercial Office of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Ku Mei Leng, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Government of Macao Special Administrative Region; Vincent U, President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Cen Zhongjian, Deputy Mayor of the Qingyuan Municipal People’s Government; Liu Dewei, Deputy Mayor of the Yangjiang Municipal People’s Government; Tai Kin Ip, Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Yul Edison, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Hong Kong; Han Win Naing, Consul General of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in Hong Kong; Chaturont Chaiyakam, Consul General of the Kingdom of Thailand in Hong Kong; Ma Chi Ngai Frederico, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; Chui Yuk Lum, President of the Industrial Association of Macau; Ieong Tou Hong, President of the Macau Tourism Culture Research Association; Wong Ian Man, President of the Guangdong and Macao Federation of Industry and Commerce; and Chio Man Im, Vice-Chairman of the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau.

GMBPF is not only a large economic and trade exchange event between Guangdong and Macao, but also a professional exhibition accredited by the UFI. For more information about the fair, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.