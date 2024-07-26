Solution Analysts Expands IT Services Portfolio by adding new capabilities
Solution Analysts, a leading IT services company.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are thrilled to introduce these new capabilities to our clients. By expanding our portfolio in SAP, .NET Core + MAUI (Multi-platform App UI), and Microsoft Dynamics, we are positioned to help our clients and drive digital transformation initiatives.” said Mr. Jaypalsinh Jadeja, Chief Operating Officer of Solution Analysts.
The new services include:
SAP
Solution Analysts now offers end-to-end SAP (Systems, Application, and Products in Data Processing) services, including implementation, customization, integration, and support. These services aim to help businesses streamline their operations and improve decision-making using SAP’s powerful suite of enterprise software solutions.
SAP Implementation and Orientation
Seamless deployment of new SAP systems or migration from legacy systems. Comprehensive project management and customized solutions tailored to the unique needs of the organization.
SAP Optimization
Proactive monitoring and maintenance of the ongoing SAP system to ensure reliable uptime. 24/7 support to address any issues promptly.
SAP Training & Change Management
Comprehensive training sessions for staff and organizations are needed to ensure the staff is equipped with the necessary skills. Specialized change management services for smooth transition.
.NET Core + MAUI
With .NET Core and the multi-platform App UI (MAUI) framework, Solution Analysts can now develop high-performance, cross-platform applications for desktop, mobile, and web.
Cross Platform Compatibility
Building applications that provide native-like experiences on any device. The .NET + MAUI framework provides a scalable foundation, allowing clients to expand their applications and add new features easily.
Reduced Development Costs
By utilizing a single codebase for multiple platforms, businesses can significantly streamline their development process and minimize the resources required for building and maintaining applications.
Integration with Modern Tech
Leveraging .NET MAUI’s compatibility with the latest technologies, including Blazor for web components and modern patterns like MVVM and XAML Hot Reload for rapid UI.
Microsoft Dynamics CRM & Business Central
Microsoft Dynamics CRM and Business Central offer clients integrated tools for sales, marketing, customer service, and financial management.
Advanced Analytics
Through built-in analytics capabilities, businesses can gain valuable insights into customer behavior, sales trends, and marketing effectiveness, allowing data-driven decision-making.
Scalability and Flexibility
Microsoft Dynamics CRM offers a flexible cloud-based solution that can easily adapt to changing business needs, ensuring long-term scalability and growth.
Real-time Visibility
With Business Central, businesses can access real-time data and analytics and make informed decisions that drive operational efficiency.
“The expansion reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of technology trends. We remain committed to delivering innovative, tailored solutions to address unique challenges.” added Mr. Jaypalsinh Jadeja, Chief Operating Officer of Solution Analysts.
About Solution Analysts
Solution Analysts is a leading service provider delivering IT solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company has offices in the USA, UK, and India. With over 12 years of experience and more than 1000 successful projects, Solution Analysts aims to help clients leverage cutting-edge technologies to stay ahead in the digital age.
