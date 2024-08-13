Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,197 in the last 365 days.

Highly Accurate Image Recognition Technology enables a variety of AR Effects on smart devices

Occlusion for Facial Parts (example , lips )

Optimized Edge Effects (example, tip of hair)

Features of the service

MINATO, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nabla Works Corp., which aims to provide IT technology-based convenience and efficiency to various industries through AI, has launched Nabla AR Solution, a service that utilizes advanced image recognition technology to realize diverse AR effects on smart devices.

Service Overview
Nabla AR Solution, equipped with a highly accurate facial recognition algorithm, enables high-speed facial detection at the millisecond level and more accurate and natural overlaying of effects by capturing mesh data in addition to facial characteristics. It also supports wide-angle views and is unaffected by changes in lighting, allowing for high-quality virtual experiences.
The service offers a diverse range of AR effects and can be applied immediately to live broadcasts, advertisements, e-commerce, and other entertainment applications.

Key Competitive Advantages
1. High Availability: Offers high-speed facial recognition and accurate tracking (approximately 20ms FPS), ensuring real-time performance.
2. Occlusion for Facial Parts: Enables occlusion of facial parts such as lips and eyebrows.
3. Multiracial Face Detection Optimization: Accurately recognizes facial characteristics of a wide range of ethnic groups, made possible by extensive research conducted across various regions, including Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It contributes global growth and end-user’s loyalty
4. Optimized Edge Effects: Applies clear effects to fine details such as hair tips and facial contours, providing a natural impression.
5. Customizable Effects: Includes dedicated tools for customizing effects.

Service Features
Features of the service include:
Beauty Skin Effect Features
- Smooth skin
- Acne and blemish correction
- Skin tone correction

Make-up Features
- Lipstick, blush, eyebrows, eyeshadow, eyeliner, eyelashes, colored contact lenses
- Hair color change

Cosmetic Surgery Features
- Facial slimming, chin correction, nose width/height, mouth width/height, eye size

Filter Features
- Background blur
- Color tone adjustment

Sticker Features
- Animal faces and ears
- Activation of sticker effects through gesture recognition

Supported OS and Web browser:
- iOS , Android
- Windows , MacOS
- Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge

To experience the service, visit:
https://webar.nablaworks.org/

Future Outlook
The company plans to release a real-time version of the GAN Skin Feature as part of its AI image generation solutions. This is expected to deliver more natural and enhanced results by utilizing individual skin textures.
By continuing to provide AI services in various fields from Japan, the company aims to contribute to a future where AI and humans coexist.

Company Overview
Company Name: Nabla Works Corp.
Representative: Masayuki Motoshima
Business Activities: Development and sales of AI software and hardware
URL: https://www.nablaworks.co.jp/en

Jiawei Su
Nabla Works Corp.
mailto:jiawei.su@nablaworks.co.jp

You just read:

Highly Accurate Image Recognition Technology enables a variety of AR Effects on smart devices

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more