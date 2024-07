The Best ONEVAN Power Tools to Use on Cars

impact wrench for car repair

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONEVAN Tools , a renowned name in the industry, is dedicated to producing high-quality cordless power tools. These tools are designed to deliver durability, precision, and value for money. With a diverse range that includes tools for automotive, gardening, camping, home improvement, and woodworking, ONEVAN continues to set benchmarks in performance and innovation. The following sections introduce some of the most essential ONEVAN cordless power tools for car maintenance and repair, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail and user convenience.Product 1:ONEVAN 1/2" 1200N·m Cordless Impact Wrench The ONEVAN 1/2" 1200N·m Cordless Impact Wrench stands out with its monstrous 1200N·m nut-busting torque, making it ideal for heavy-duty applications. This tool features stepless speed control, allowing precise adjustments from maximum power to hand-tight settings. Constructed with a premium tungsten steel shaft, it offers exceptional hardness and wear resistance. The cordless design provides unrestrained mobility, perfect for construction, automotive repair, and woodworking. A brushless motor ensures cooler operation, longer lifespan, and zero sparks. Additionally, a bright LED work light illuminates dark areas, making this compact and lightweight tool user-friendly and energy-efficient.Specifications:Maximum Output Power: 1200WFastening Capacity: Standard Bolts M10-M20, High-Strength Bolts M10-M16Square Drive Screws: 12.7mm (1/2")No-load Speed: 0-6700 rpmImpact Frequency: 0-7200 ipmMaximum Torque: 1200N·mGears: 4 forward, 4 reverse (including reverse auto-stop function)Product 2:ONEVAN 1/2'' 1000N·m Cordless Ratchet Wrench The ONEVAN 1/2'' 1000N·m Cordless Ratchet Wrench is tailored for various tools such as car repair and automotive maintenance. Featuring a powerful brushless motor, it is high temperature resistant and offers safer operation. Its one-handed operation makes it convenient and easy to use, while the self-contained LED lighting and large vents enhance usability by dissipating heat. This tool is perfect for wedding shelf construction, stage construction, bicycle repair, and car repair, with a quick clip chuck design for easy sleeve replacement.Specifications:Power: 2400wRotational speed: 0-4800 rpmImpact frequency: 0-5300 ipmMax tightening torque: 1000N·mSquare drive bar: 1/2"Gearing: 2 speedsBuilt-in Light: YesSound pressure level: 74 dB(A)Product 3:ONEVAN 10000PSI Cordless Car Grease GunThe ONEVAN 10000PSI Cordless Car Grease Gun features a high-power brushless motor that enhances oil extracting and injecting efficiency. Its anti-slip handle design, sweatproof and waterproof, ensures a secure grip during use. Equipped with a work lamp, this tool is suitable for dark or complex environments. The high-pressure grease delivery hose works at 10000PSI/689bar, making it highly efficient. A ventilation hole provides quick heat dissipation, extending the tool's service life. The plastic storage box makes it easy to carry and store.Specifications:Maximum output power: 960wMotor: Brushless motorMax. pressure: 69MPa (10000PSI)Lubricant capacity: Hose/Bulk 410/455 g, Hose/Bulk 450/570 gHose length: 50cmVibration level: 2.5m/s² or lessSound pressure level: 76 dB(A)Product 4:ONEVAN 3500W 200Bar Cordless Pressure WasherThe ONEVAN 3500W 200Bar Cordless Pressure Washer offers unparalleled convenience with its wireless design, eliminating the need for plugging in during use. Powered by a brushless motor, it delivers strong performance and improved efficiency. With two water supply methods (tap water and self-priming), it reaches a peak water pressure of 200Bar. The water output of 3.5L/min speeds up the cleaning process, while the stainless steel fine screen ensures high-efficiency filtration. This multifunctional washing machine is perfect for cleaning green plants, removing stains, and watering gardens.Specifications:Voltage: 18VPower: 3500wGear: 3 GearsWater Flow: 380L/H (6.3L/min)Max. water pressure: 200Bar/2900PSILength Of Water Pipe: 5 MeterMax. range: 12MMotor: Brushless motorOutlet: 6 IN 1Product 5:ONEVAN 7000RPM Cordless Mini Car Polishing MachineThe ONEVAN 7000RPM Cordless Mini Car Polishing Machine features a dual head design for versatile car waxing and polishing, enhancing efficiency. It is designed to be compatible with Makita 18v batteries, ensuring seamless integration with existing tools. This high-efficiency dual action polisher delivers a professional finish with ease. The multifunctional rotary tool is ideal for various car detailing tasks, maximizing utility. Lightweight and portable, it is easy to handle and transport for on-the-go detailing.Specifications:Voltage: 18VMotor: Brushless motorPlate Size: 6 InchSpeed: 2500~7000 rpmBattery Capacity: 10000mAh Lithium BatteryFunction: auto waxing/polishing/quick finishingProduct 6:ONEVAN Cordless Car Inflator PumpThe ONEVAN Cordless Car Inflator Pump offers precise monitoring and automatic pressure measurement, with an error margin of less than 0.05 Bar. The intelligent digital display ensures that the pump stops immediately when the tire pressure reaches the predetermined value, preventing overcharging. With an LED light, it is suitable for use in low-light conditions. The wireless speed charging eliminates drag line troubles, making it easy to inflate all four tires without location or distance constraints. The tough and durable inflatable tube is wear-resistant, anti-freezing, non-breaking, explosion-proof, and high-temperature resistant. Compact and portable, it can be easily stored in the car for immediate use when needed.Specifications:Maximum exhaust volume: 995kPaAir discharge amount: 12 litres/minMaximum air pressure: 10.3BARSound pressure level: 70 dB(A)Vibration level: 3.6 m/s²Voltage: 18VONEVAN Tools continues to innovate and deliver top-quality cordless power tools designed to meet the demanding needs of professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. With a focus on performance, convenience, and reliability, these tools are essential for any automotive maintenance and repair project.

