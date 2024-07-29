The Best ONEVAN Power Tools to Use on Cars
ONEVAN offers high-quality cordless tools like impact wrenches, ratchet wrenches, and pressure washers, designed for efficient and precise car maintenance.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONEVAN Tools, a renowned name in the industry, is dedicated to producing high-quality cordless power tools. These tools are designed to deliver durability, precision, and value for money. With a diverse range that includes tools for automotive, gardening, camping, home improvement, and woodworking, ONEVAN continues to set benchmarks in performance and innovation. The following sections introduce some of the most essential ONEVAN cordless power tools for car maintenance and repair, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail and user convenience.
Product 1:
ONEVAN 1/2" 1200N·m Cordless Impact Wrench
The ONEVAN 1/2" 1200N·m Cordless Impact Wrench stands out with its monstrous 1200N·m nut-busting torque, making it ideal for heavy-duty applications. This tool features stepless speed control, allowing precise adjustments from maximum power to hand-tight settings. Constructed with a premium tungsten steel shaft, it offers exceptional hardness and wear resistance. The cordless design provides unrestrained mobility, perfect for construction, automotive repair, and woodworking. A brushless motor ensures cooler operation, longer lifespan, and zero sparks. Additionally, a bright LED work light illuminates dark areas, making this compact and lightweight tool user-friendly and energy-efficient.
Specifications:
Maximum Output Power: 1200W
Fastening Capacity: Standard Bolts M10-M20, High-Strength Bolts M10-M16
Square Drive Screws: 12.7mm (1/2")
No-load Speed: 0-6700 rpm
Impact Frequency: 0-7200 ipm
Maximum Torque: 1200N·m
Gears: 4 forward, 4 reverse (including reverse auto-stop function)
Product 2:
ONEVAN 1/2'' 1000N·m Cordless Ratchet Wrench
The ONEVAN 1/2'' 1000N·m Cordless Ratchet Wrench is tailored for various tools such as car repair and automotive maintenance. Featuring a powerful brushless motor, it is high temperature resistant and offers safer operation. Its one-handed operation makes it convenient and easy to use, while the self-contained LED lighting and large vents enhance usability by dissipating heat. This tool is perfect for wedding shelf construction, stage construction, bicycle repair, and car repair, with a quick clip chuck design for easy sleeve replacement.
Specifications:
Power: 2400w
Rotational speed: 0-4800 rpm
Impact frequency: 0-5300 ipm
Max tightening torque: 1000N·m
Square drive bar: 1/2"
Gearing: 2 speeds
Built-in Light: Yes
Sound pressure level: 74 dB(A)
Product 3:
ONEVAN 10000PSI Cordless Car Grease Gun
The ONEVAN 10000PSI Cordless Car Grease Gun features a high-power brushless motor that enhances oil extracting and injecting efficiency. Its anti-slip handle design, sweatproof and waterproof, ensures a secure grip during use. Equipped with a work lamp, this tool is suitable for dark or complex environments. The high-pressure grease delivery hose works at 10000PSI/689bar, making it highly efficient. A ventilation hole provides quick heat dissipation, extending the tool's service life. The plastic storage box makes it easy to carry and store.
Specifications:
Maximum output power: 960w
Motor: Brushless motor
Max. pressure: 69MPa (10000PSI)
Lubricant capacity: Hose/Bulk 410/455 g, Hose/Bulk 450/570 g
Hose length: 50cm
Vibration level: 2.5m/s² or less
Sound pressure level: 76 dB(A)
Product 4:
ONEVAN 3500W 200Bar Cordless Pressure Washer
The ONEVAN 3500W 200Bar Cordless Pressure Washer offers unparalleled convenience with its wireless design, eliminating the need for plugging in during use. Powered by a brushless motor, it delivers strong performance and improved efficiency. With two water supply methods (tap water and self-priming), it reaches a peak water pressure of 200Bar. The water output of 3.5L/min speeds up the cleaning process, while the stainless steel fine screen ensures high-efficiency filtration. This multifunctional washing machine is perfect for cleaning green plants, removing stains, and watering gardens.
Specifications:
Voltage: 18V
Power: 3500w
Gear: 3 Gears
Water Flow: 380L/H (6.3L/min)
Max. water pressure: 200Bar/2900PSI
Length Of Water Pipe: 5 Meter
Max. range: 12M
Motor: Brushless motor
Outlet: 6 IN 1
Product 5:
ONEVAN 7000RPM Cordless Mini Car Polishing Machine
The ONEVAN 7000RPM Cordless Mini Car Polishing Machine features a dual head design for versatile car waxing and polishing, enhancing efficiency. It is designed to be compatible with Makita 18v batteries, ensuring seamless integration with existing tools. This high-efficiency dual action polisher delivers a professional finish with ease. The multifunctional rotary tool is ideal for various car detailing tasks, maximizing utility. Lightweight and portable, it is easy to handle and transport for on-the-go detailing.
Specifications:
Voltage: 18V
Motor: Brushless motor
Plate Size: 6 Inch
Speed: 2500~7000 rpm
Battery Capacity: 10000mAh Lithium Battery
Function: auto waxing/polishing/quick finishing
Product 6:
ONEVAN Cordless Car Inflator Pump
The ONEVAN Cordless Car Inflator Pump offers precise monitoring and automatic pressure measurement, with an error margin of less than 0.05 Bar. The intelligent digital display ensures that the pump stops immediately when the tire pressure reaches the predetermined value, preventing overcharging. With an LED light, it is suitable for use in low-light conditions. The wireless speed charging eliminates drag line troubles, making it easy to inflate all four tires without location or distance constraints. The tough and durable inflatable tube is wear-resistant, anti-freezing, non-breaking, explosion-proof, and high-temperature resistant. Compact and portable, it can be easily stored in the car for immediate use when needed.
Specifications:
Maximum exhaust volume: 995kPa
Air discharge amount: 12 litres/min
Maximum air pressure: 10.3BAR
Sound pressure level: 70 dB(A)
Vibration level: 3.6 m/s²
Voltage: 18V
ONEVAN Tools continues to innovate and deliver top-quality cordless power tools designed to meet the demanding needs of professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. With a focus on performance, convenience, and reliability, these tools are essential for any automotive maintenance and repair project.
