Medical Aesthetics Market at an Exciting 10.1% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Aesthetics Market size was valued at USD 13.1 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2023 to USD 35.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/medical-aesthetics-market

Medical aesthetics is an emerging market owing to the broad range of services offered to consumers. The medical field offers a wide-spread collection of products and treatments like injectables in the human body, hair removal, hair transplants, skincare solutions, and lots. The growing trend of these treatments and products is significantly attributed to the impact of social media which presents these treatments most enticingly. Also, the growing trend of working from home and focusing on self-care is largely impacting industry growth. In 2022, the global medical aesthetics market size is estimated at USD 13.1 billion.

Development of Premixed Injectables and Long-Lasting Neurotoxin Injections to Propel Medical Aesthetics Market

The medical aesthetic treatments domain has witnessed substantial growth delivering non-surgical and painless procedures. This treatment comprising energy-enabled devices and pharmaceuticals that has increased adoption in the developing economies as well. They entail a broad range of services, enabling dedicated treatment of aesthetic issues. One remarkable modernization in the industry is the development of premixed injectable and long-lasting neurotoxin injections. These improvements simplify the treatment and ultimately deliver better consumer satisfaction throughput.

Growing Preference for Painless and Non-Invasive Procedures to Support the Market over 4-5 years

The following are the key Medical Aesthetics Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Most societal and technological trends play a key role in consumer inclination toward medical treatments and the consequent growth of the market. Among these is the growing acceptance of painless procedures. As compared to the past five years, the next five years are projected to witness a surge in these treatments. As per studies, currently, more than 29% of males are undergoing beautifying treatments and more than 72% choose less-invasive procedures. Hence, changes in the behavior and attitudes of consumers will play a vital role in the coming five years.

Growing Adoption of AI and Increasing Focus on Needle-Free Treatments

With the growing demand for painless beauty treatments, the industry will soon present the trend for needle-free treatments. Treatment that offers a needle-less approach for cosmetics, emphasizes delivering injection-less outcomes. Some of these treatments include ultrasound therapy, electromagnetic muscle stimulation, topical serums and patches. By adopting artificial intelligence and emphasizing painless techniques, the aesthetics industry is becoming advanced as well as more accessibility.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/medical-aesthetics-market

Development of New Lasers and Energy-Based Devices to Boost the Market Over Next 10 years

The anticipations for the medical aesthetics industry are highly promising in the next 10 years. This is supported by the growing popularity of surgery-less treatments, the availability of improved technologies, and the growing demand for beauty treatments by the aging population. The trend is expected to continue growing on the back of improvements in different surgeries and the technologies used, comprising the growth of energy-enabled devices and novel lasers that offer painless treatments.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

In June 2024, Allergan Aesthetics, a company by AbbVie, launched Allē Payment Plans, a fresh program that helps patients to choose to finance aesthetic products and treatments over time. The program aims to make the costly procedures like Botox accessible by dealing with price issues, which have been restraining potential consumers.

In March 2023, Candela Corporation, a medical aesthetic device providing company, announced that their device, named PicoWay® laser system received clearance from the FDA and Health Canada authorizing for extended indications, comprising the perplexing melasma condition.

In January 2024, Cynosure and Hahn & Company, which lately acquired Lutronic company, announced their definitive merger contract for a combination of Cynosure and Lutronic, which will create a combined company including product portfolio, resources, and expertise that will assist their partners, customers, and employees.

BTL, a leading medical aesthetics firm launched a device, EMFACE in April 2024. The novel device is specially designed to address the present challenges faced during healing double chin.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-aesthetics-market

Medical Aesthetics to Move Towards Sustainability in Future, Adding to the Market Growth

In conclusion, the medical aesthetics market is projected to emerge as an innovative and vibrant space, supported by noteworthy advancements and inclination towards more comprehensive, sustainable, and holistic techniques of beauty. These trends along with the increasing disposable income of consumers will propel market growth in the coming years. Also, these trends will reflect broader societal change towards welcoming unique personalized beauty services.

Related Report:

Artificial Intelligence Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

