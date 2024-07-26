Mantra Softech Expands Presence in Brazil through Strategic Partnership with TechMag Equipamentos de Informatica
Mantra Softech announces a significant leap forward in its global expansion strategy with the signing of a distribution agreement with TechMag EquipamentosAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mantra Softech, a global leader in biometric solutions, proudly announces a significant leap forward in its global expansion strategy with the signing of a distribution agreement with TechMag Equipamentos de Informatica Comercio e Servicos Ltda, a renowned biometric distributor based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. TechMag becomes the first distributor in Brazil committed to showcasing and promoting Mantra's cutting-edge biometric products, marking the initiation of Mantra's strategic efforts to penetrate the Brazilian market.
Mantra Softech's state-of-the-art biometric solutions have earned international acclaim for their precision, reliability, and advanced technology. This collaboration with TechMag signifies a strategic move to extend Mantra's influence into Brazil, bringing innovative biometric solutions to businesses, government agencies, and organizations across the country.
Key Highlights of the Distribution Agreement:
1. Market Expansion in Brazil: TechMag is set to play a pivotal role in introducing and distributing Mantra's comprehensive suite of biometric products throughout Brazil. This partnership will provide Brazilian organizations access to cutting-edge biometric technology, ensuring heightened security, efficiency, and convenience.
2. Expertise in Biometrics: TechMag brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership, having established itself as a trusted distributor in the biometrics industry. Their commitment to quality aligns seamlessly with Mantra Softech's mission to deliver industry-leading biometric solutions.
3. Strategic Penetration: The collaboration signifies the initiation of Mantra Softech's strategic approach to penetrate the Brazilian market. By partnering with Techmag, Mantra aims to build strong relationships with customers and stakeholders, fostering a mutually beneficial environment for innovation and growth.
Commenting on the partnership, Juan Carlos Tejedor, Director of Sales for the Americas of Mantra Softech expressed excitement about the potential impact on the Brazilian market, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with TechMag to bring our advanced biometric solutions to Brazil. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we are confident that TechMag's expertise will contribute significantly to our success in the region."
TechMag CEO Daniela Bulka, shared their enthusiasm, saying, "Partnering with Mantra Softech aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing best-in-class and aggressively priced biometric solutions to our customers in Brazil. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will redefine the landscape of biometric technology in the region."
As Mantra Softech and TechMag embark on this transformative journey, the partnership is expected to bring unparalleled biometric solutions to businesses, government agencies, and organizations throughout Brazil.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Mantra Softech India Private Limited
B203, Shapath Hexa,Opp. Gujarat High Court,S.G. Highway, Sola,
Ahmedabad - 380060, Gujarat, India
Office: +917 94 9068001
TechMag
211 Rua Manuel Da Nóbrega Cj 91,
São Paulo, SP, Brasil
Office: +55 11 96393 3662
About Mantra Softech:Globally recognized as one of the leaders in this field, Mantra continues to position itself as an innovation driven brand. Mantra's product portfolio includes Fingerprint Sensors, IRIS Sensor, Integrated Fingerprint Devices, Integrated IRIS Devices, POS / MicroATM / Financial Terminal, IRIS Recognition in Mobile and many more biometric devices. New products and solutions are added every year to our services and in the product category to meet the future needs of business in terms of their security concerns. Our security solutions include Business Security Systems, Enterprise Security Solution, Integrated Security Solution, Access control system, Smart City Solution, Airport Solution, suitable for application in both SME and large enterprises.
www.mantratec.com
About Techmag Equipamentos de Informatica Comercio e Servicos Ltda: A Brazilian company specializing in data capture, identification, and authentication, committed to excellence, cutting-edge technology, and innovative product development. Techmag offers a comprehensive range of biometric fingerprint scanners, magnetic strip readers, and advanced solutions such as face recognition and fingerprint matching, tailored for the Brazilian market. Techmag’s dedication to providing reliable and secure solutions sets them apart as leaders in the industry, shaping a safer digital landscape for businesses and individuals alike.
Website: www.techmag.com.br
Mantra Softech
Mantra Softech India Private Limited
+91 79 4906 8001
