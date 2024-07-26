Bandhini saree Dhokra Art Indian Handicrafts

Shopkhoj, a leading online shopping guide for Indian clothing and traditional products, has recently announced the launch of a comprehensive glossary on Indian textiles, jewellery, accessories and handicrafts. This glossary aims to educate and inform customers about the rich cultural heritage and significance of these products, as well as help them make informed purchases.

The glossary, which is available on the Shopkhoj website, features detailed descriptions and images of various Indian clothing (vhttps://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/), jewellery,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/jewellery/) ,handicrafts (https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/) and accessories (https://www.shopkhoj.com/accessories/). It also includes information on the history, cultural significance, and production techniques of these products. This initiative by Shopkhoj is a step towards promoting and preserving the traditional art forms of India.

According to the founder of Shopkhoj, the idea behind creating this glossary was to bridge the gap between customers and the products they purchase. "We noticed that many customers were not aware of the cultural significance and craftsmanship behind the products they were buying. With this glossary, we hope to provide them with a deeper understanding and appreciation for Indian textiles, jewellery, and handicrafts," said the founder.

The glossary has already received positive feedback from customers and has been praised for its informative and user-friendly format. Shopkhoj plans to continuously update and expand the glossary to include more products and information. This initiative not only benefits customers but also supports local artisans and promotes sustainable and ethical shopping practices.

Shopkhoj's glossary on Indian textiles, jewellery, accessories and handicrafts is a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning about these traditional products. With this initiative, Shopkhoj is not only promoting Indian culture but also empowering customers to make conscious and meaningful purchases. Visit the Shopkhoj website (https://www.shopkhoj.com/)to explore the glossary and discover the beauty and significance of Indian handicrafts.

Shopkhoj is the #1 guide to shopping in India (https://www.shopkhoj.com/). There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to what is available to shop for in India – from materials, to fabrics, to handicrafts, jewellery, and much much more. It can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

Shopkhoj provides users with easy to use tools enhancing their shopping search experience. Users can access product glossaries, history, culture, specialties unique to different cities, as well as detailed information on markets and shops within cities. Understand where the best markets are located, and the best products in each of the markets. We currently have information on 7 different cities (Delhi (https://www.shopkhoj.com/delhi), Mumbai, Chennai (https://www.shopkhoj.com/chennai), Bengaluru, Kolkata,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/kolkata) Pondicherry and Jaipur (https://www.shopkhoj.com/jaipur), but hope to expand this list to more. In addition to information about local flavors, read about the shopping malls where users can find international brands, the best entertainment zones, and dining options.

Shopping blogs and videos take you on an inside journey to what’s available. Our search functions allow a user to search by category, price range, products, and much more. We have searched the markets across the cities to bring you a guide – from which shops have the best Quality, the best Price, the Fabrics, where you can Custom-design your wedding outfits, where you can find tailors to fit your style .

Come begin your search(khoj in Hindi is search) for shopping in India at Shopkhoj.com

