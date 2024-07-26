Academik America Brings TMI to Malaysia

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academik America has appointed PeopleHive Consulting as the Authorized Education Provider of the Talent Management Institute (TMI) in Malaysia to facilitate comprehensive training in talent management and exam preparation for TMI certification programs. This will enable PeopleHive Consulting to train the HR workforce across Malaysia, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in Talent Management.

In light of Malaysia's evolving talent landscape, influenced by advancements in artificial intelligence and big data, PeopleHive Consulting aims to foster an environment that supports human capital development. By leveraging TMI's rigorous standards and certification frameworks, PeopleHive's initiatives will empower organizations and individuals to integrate talent management as a critical business function for sustained success.

Aariya Goel, Managing Director at Academik America, expressed enthusiasm, saying, "We're excited to begin this association with PeopleHive Consulting. Their commitment to enhancing human capital aligns perfectly with TMI's mission to integrate talent management into strategic business decisions. Together, we aim to equip HR professionals in Malaysia with the knowledge and certifications needed to navigate today's complex talent landscape and drive organizational success."

Ngiam See Wei, Consulting Director of PeopleHive Consulting, also shared his thoughts, stating, "Partnering with TMI, a renowned leader in talent management standards, marks a significant milestone for our organization. This enables us to offer advanced training programs that improve the skills of HR professionals in Malaysia. With the support of TMI's certifications, we are well-equipped to meet the changing needs of businesses and assist organizations in optimizing their talent management strategies for sustained growth."

About PeopleHive Consulting

PeopleHive Consulting specializes in Development, Assessment Tools, Certification, and Coaching, enhancing business processes, people, and culture. Guided by core values of integrity, open-mindedness, reliability, honesty, and innovation, the company is dedicated to empowering organizations through effective human resource strategies.

About TMI

Talent Management Institute (TMI) is a pioneer in talent management credentialing and is widely credited for its contribution to developing Talent Management into a profession of crucial significance for global industry and business. TMI offers the most powerful set of certifications for HR and Talent Management professionals, featuring the Talent Management Practitioner (TMP™), Senior Talent Management Practitioner (STMP™), and Global Talent Management Leader (GTML™). TMI programs are globally managed and distributed by Academik America, overseeing all tasks related to customer relationships, customer support, logistics, partner network, and administration of programs.

About Academik America

Academik America is dedicated to transforming global education. Operating in over 90 countries with more than 50 programs and partnerships with 200+ organizations, we have empowered over 250,000 individuals. We collaborate with educators, students, and businesses to create lasting impacts that benefit all stakeholders.

Deeply rooted in the education industry, we continuously research and innovate to enhance the design, delivery, and management of education. Through strategic partnerships with renowned organizations and institutions, Academik America offers expertise, solutions, and initiatives that transcend cultural, geographic, and economic boundaries.

Driven by our commitment and expertise, we strive to make a tangible impact in education, contributing to a brighter future for students and educators worldwide.