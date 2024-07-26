Tailored to Meet Tax Obligation of Nonprofits and Tax-Exempt Organizations
Ensuring compliance with these regulations can sometimes overshadow the organization's primary missions.
ExpressTaxExempt empowers nonprofits with seamless, secure filing. Our advanced security, intuitive solutions, and dedicated support ensure nonprofits meet their 990 deadlines, for last-minute filings”ROCK HILL, SC - SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nonprofit organization committed to addressing challenges in society must also navigate certain challenges of its own as well. Among these, compliance with IRS tax obligations stands as the most critical. For many nonprofits, filing the 990 Series returns isn't merely a regulatory necessity, it's crucial for maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust within their community.
What Does ExpressTaxExempt Offer?
As we know, while nonprofits are exempt from federal income taxes, they are required to report their annual activities to the IRS. To meet these reporting regulations, the IRS has developed various forms under the 990 series that have been devised to meet the diverse filing requirements of nonprofits based on their organizational profiles.
ExpressTaxExempt provides a comprehensive solution for fulfilling all federal tax return filing requirements that nonprofits must adhere to.
Here is a list of 990 forms supported by ExpressTaxExempt to assist nonprofits in meeting their tax.
Form 990-N (e-Postcard) - Designed specifically for nonprofit organizations with gross receipts under $50,000.
Form 990-EZ - Intended for organizations with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000.
Form 990 - Designed for organizations with annual gross receipts equal to or greater than $200,000 or total assets equal to or greater than $500,000.
Form 990-PF - Designed specifically for private foundations, irrespective of gross receipts or assets.
Form 990-T - Applicable for nonprofit organizations if they generate any unrelated business income (UBI).
Other Tax Forms Supported by ExpressTaxExempt
In addition to the forms in the 990 series, ExpressTaxExempt supports other tax forms that nonprofit organizations may need to fulfill their tax obligations and other purposes.
CA Form 199 - Mandatory for nonprofits operating in California to ensure compliance with state regulations.
Form 8868 - Used to request a 6-month automatic extension for filing Form 990 and other nonprofit tax returns.
Form 1120-POL - Essential for political organizations to fulfill their tax filing obligations.
Form 8038-CP - Utilized by issuers of tax-exempt bonds to request a credit for the interest payments they make
Exclusive Features that Facilitate Stress-Free Filing Experience
ExpressTaxExempt offers a range of features explicitly customized to streamline the filing experience for 990 filers. Here are the key features that distinguish ExpressTaxExempt from others:
Automatic Inclusion of Required Schedules
ExpressTaxExempt automatically includes necessary schedules at no additional cost, ensuring comprehensive and compliant filings.
Direct-Form Entry and Interview-Style Filing
Provides both direct-form entry and interview-style options for preparing forms conveniently, catering to different user preferences.
Internal Audit Check
The internal audit check feature verifies completed forms for accuracy according to IRS Business Rules, helping to identify common errors and ensuring all required information is included.
Free Error Correction and Resubmission
If the IRS rejects a return, clients can easily correct errors and retransmit it to the IRS at no additional charge.
Reviewers and Approvers Feature
Allows clients to share 990 returns with their organization's board members or other reviewers for final approval before submission.
Specialized Features for Tax Pros
Additionally, ExpressTaxExempt provides specialized features for CPAs and tax preparers, enhancing the efficiency of tax filing.
Team Management
Enables clients to invite their team members and delegate their responsibilities to ensure an efficient filing process.
Client Management
They can share the completed forms with their clients and have them review and approve the returns before transmission to the IRS.
Whether users are new to tax filing or experienced professionals, ExpressTaxExempt offers a seamless filing experience. Tax-exempt organizations and tax professionals can start their 990 e-filing journey now by signing up for a free account at ExpressTaxExempt.
About ExpressTaxExempt
ExpressTaxExempt is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. It provides solutions for nonprofits required to file 990-EZ, 990-N, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, California Form CA-199, 8868, 1120-POL, and 8038-CP with the IRS. With advanced features and affordable pricing, ExpressTaxExempt aims to help nonprofits file easily so they can continue doing well.
About SPAN Enterprises
Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.
The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.
For all media inquiries, please contact Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer, at stephanie@spanenterprises.com.
