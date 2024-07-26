OneAir Unveils Revolutionary Revenue Sharing Program With Lucrative Lifetime Commissions
Partners Can Earn Lifetime Commissions Across Multiple Revenue Streams From Day One.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneAir, a next-generation AI-powered travel platform, announced the launch of its groundbreaking Revenue Sharing Program. This industry-leading revenue sharing model offers business partners the opportunity to earn lucrative, world-class lifetime commissions across multiple revenue streams, significantly boosting their earnings.
By endorsing OneAir's innovative travel platform, partners can monetize their online presence and offer their followers access to a cutting-edge travel service. Additionally, partners will benefit from the advanced, custom-built dashboard, allowing them to track referrals and earnings in real-time, ensuring a steady revenue stream.
"We believe in building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships," said Rahul Ramadoss, CEO of OneAir. "The new program is designed to empower partners to start earning from day one through a lifetime partnership with multiple growth opportunities. We look forward to further developing our innovative next-generation travel platform and strategically investing in cutting-edge technology, enabling every partner to achieve their business goals."
By providing our partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed, we create a win-win scenario where their growth directly contributes to our shared success.
The revenue-sharing program includes:
• 50% Lifetime Commission for Each Pricing Plan Referral: Partners can earn a 50% lifetime commission for any OneAir paid subscription plan their referrals purchase, including membership plan renewals and upgrades, as long as their referrals remain OneAir customers.
• Up to 40% Lifetime Commission for Each Hotel Stayed Booking: Partners can earn up to 40% commission for each stayed booking from their referred members. "Stayed bookings" refer to hotel bookings made by their referrals that have been checked out and confirmed by our travel partners.
• 10% Recurring Lifetime Commissions from Your Direct Recruits (Tier-2 Partners): Partners can earn a 10% lifetime commission from the total commission earned (OneAir Pricing Plan Purchases & Stayed Bookings) by each direct recruit. Direct recruits must apply to the OneAir Revenue Sharing program and be approved as Tier-2 partners. Tier-2 partners include top influencers, bloggers, YouTubers, email marketers, publishers, corporates, and more.
• Extended Cookie Duration: If a user referred by a partner doesn't sign up immediately, partners still have the opportunity to earn a commission if the user does so within 180 days.
• Custom Revenue Tracking Dashboard: Partners can track every referral and dollar they earn, all in one place.
• Content Assets: Partners can access an array of banners, logos, and other marketing materials to help them effectively promote OneAir.
• Dedicated Support: Partners receive personalized assistance to maximize their marketing efforts and achieve their business goals.
Promotion of OneAir Travel Platform:
As a partner, promoting OneAir's highly innovative hotel and flight deal platform is a natural fit. The reliable and feature-rich platform makes it easy to showcase the benefits to your audience. OneAir’s commitment to innovation and customer support provides ample talking points to highlight. By promoting OneAir, partners can tap into the growing demand for high-quality travel deals that cater to the needs of today's travelers.
User-Friendly Partner Dashboard:
The partner dashboard offers a centralized hub to track partners performance in real-time. Detailed reports include the number of referrals, conversion rates, hotel bookings, and the revenue earned. OneAir’s commitment to transparency ensures partners always have a clear view of their earnings, allowing informed decisions about marketing strategies. This user-friendly dashboard is a valuable tool for maximizing the potential of a OneAir partnership.
To join the Rev Share program, applicants must complete a simple application process and demonstrate their ability to effectively promote OneAir to their audiences.
More information about the new revenue-sharing program can be found at https://www.oneair.ai/partners
About OneAir:
OneAir AI is a leading travel technology company dedicated to providing its members with exclusive access to unpublished rates from top-rated airlines and hotels globally. Through its innovative platform, OneAir aims to deliver unparalleled value and transparency to its customers by simplifying the travel booking process.
