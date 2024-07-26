Submit Release
Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and Sport, Arts and Culture brief media 2024 Women’s Month, 31 Jul

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) will, on 31 July 2024 host a media briefing on the 2024 Women’s Month campaign.

The 2024 Women’s Month will be commemorated under the theme “Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom Towards Women’s Development”.  This year’s Women’s Month campaign will take stock of progress made on socio-economic empowerment of women since the advent of democracy and indicate the achievements of the Women Charter. 
Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date:            Tuesday, 31 July 2024
Time:           09h00 – 11h00
Venue:         Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, Ground Floor,
1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

RSVP: Madimetja Moleba, cell: 066 301 4675.  

Enquiries:  
Mr Cassius Selala, Director Communication 
076 0852 966 
 

