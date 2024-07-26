Cell Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Cell Free DNA (CfDNA) Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Cell Free DNA (CfDNA) Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell free DNA (cfDNA) testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.07 billion in 2023 to $8.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in the adoption of cfDNA testing in prenatal care, increasing use of cfDNA analysis, growing interest in cfDNA research across various medical fields, and rise in gaining approvals from regulatory bodies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cell free DNA (cfDNA) testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a shift towards personalized medicine, enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, aging population and increasing incidence of cancer, increasing adoption of precision medicine, increasing awareness and acceptance of liquid biopsy techniques, and increasing investment and funding in cfDNA research.

Growth Driver Of The Cell Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing market going forward. Cancer is a complex group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. These cells can invade and destroy normal tissue and, if not controlled, can significantly harm the body. The prevalence of cancer is due to aging populations, shifts in lifestyle, environmental influences, and advancements in detection and diagnostic techniques. cfDNA testing detects genetic mutations associated with cancer at an early stage, often before symptoms appear. This allows for early intervention, improving patient outcomes and survival rates by identifying cancer in its initial stages.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cell free DNA (cfDNA) testing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Major companies operating in the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing market focus on developing innovative technologies, such as liquid biopsy tests that offer greater sensitivity, specificity, and efficiency in detecting cancer-related mutations and genetic alterations. Liquid biopsy tests refer to diagnostic procedures that allow oncologists to evaluate circulating cell-free DNA released by tumor cells, facilitating personalized, targeted therapy plans.

Cell Free DNA (CfDNA) Testing Market Segments:

1) By Product: Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA, Circulating Cell-Free Tumor DNA, Cell-Free Fetal DNA

2) By Platforms: Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), rPCR And Multiplexed PCR, qPCR And dPCR, Other platforms

3) By Application: Oncology, Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT), Gynecology, Transplantation, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cell free DNA (cfDNA) testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Cell Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Definition

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing is a non-invasive diagnostic method that analyzes DNA fragments circulating freely in the bloodstream. cfDNA testing is utilized in liquid biopsy procedures and allows for detecting and analyzing genetic mutations and alterations without the need for a traditional tissue biopsy.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

