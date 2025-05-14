Global Nerve Growth Factor Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Nerve Growth Factor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the nerve growth factor NGF market has shown robust growth, anticipated to surge from a substantial $1.11 billion in 2024 to an impressive $1.20 billion in 2025. This marks a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. Such growth during this historic period is a result of a myriad of factors, including a rise in traumatic brain injuries, an increase in neurodegenerative diseases, heightened investment into research and development activities, growing awareness of nerve regeneration therapies, and a spike in peripheral neuropathy occurrences.

Is the Nerve Growth Factor Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Post this period, the NGF market size is expected to witness steady expansion. By the year 2029, it's projected to rise to $1.63 billion at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. This foretold growth can be linked to an increased demand for biopharmaceuticals, a rise in the prevalence of autoimmune neurological disorders, a greater focus on neuroinflammation research, growing investment in AI-driven drug discovery, and an increased consumer demand for NGF-based therapies. Key trends in the forecast period will likely include advancements in biotechnology, personalized medicine approaches, innovative drug delivery systems, regulatory approvals, and the development of NGF antibodies.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=22070&type=smp

What Drives The Nerve Growth Factor Market Growth?

One of the primary drivers of the nerve growth factor market is the rising prevalence of neurological disorders. These disorders, which affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves and are often caused by structural, biochemical, or electrical abnormalities, are becoming increasingly common due to aging populations and advancements in diagnostic technology. Improved technologies allow for the improved detection and reporting of these disorders, leading to higher documented incidence rates. NGF, in its crucial role in the maintenance, survival, and regeneration of neurons, positions itself as a vital solution in addressing the prevalence of neurological disorders by promoting neural repair and potentially slowing disease progression.

An instance of this can be seen in September 2024, when according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency of Australia, reported a projected rise in dementia cases from approximately 411,100 in 2023 to 849,300 by 2058. These findings underscore the ever-increasing prevalence of neurological disorders driving the growth of the nerve growth factor market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nerve-growth-factor-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Nerve Growth Factor Market?

Key players operating in the nerve growth factor market are Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Eli Lilly & Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genetech, Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A., Promega Corporation, Akeso Inc, CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC, Staidson Beijing BioPharmaceuticals, Biocare Medical LLC, Beike Biotechnology, Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Genexis Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Alomone Labs, MimeTech Srl, Herantis Pharma, Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., PainCeptor Pharma

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Nerve Growth Factor Market?

These leading companies are focusing on the development of advanced products like NGF monoclonal antibodies. These are biological drugs that target and neutralize NGF to block receptor interaction, reduce pain, and quell nerve inflammation. An example of this is Akeso, Inc., a China-based biopharmaceutical company, that launched AK115, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration to begin clinical trials for pain treatment, including cancer pain.

How Is The Nerve Growth Factor Market Segmented?

The NGF market report is segmented as follows:

By Type: Alpha-Nerve Growth Factor NGF, Beta-Nerve Growth Factor NGF, Gamma-Nerve Growth Factor NGF, Other Types

By Agents: Cenegermin, Other Agents

By Indication: Neurodegenerative Disorders, Spinal Cord Injuries, Eye Disorders, Epithelial Diseases, Tissue Healing, Other Indications

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments include:

By Alpha-Nerve Growth Factor α-NGF: Natural Alpha-NGF, Recombinant Alpha-NGF, Synthetic Alpha-NGF, Alpha-NGF For Research Applications

By Beta-Nerve Growth Factor β-NGF: Human Beta-NGF, Animal-Derived Beta-NGF, Recombinant Beta-NGF, Therapeutic Beta-NGF, Research-Grade Beta-NGF

By Gamma-Nerve Growth Factor γ-NGF: Natural Gamma-NGF, Recombinant Gamma-NGF, Synthetic Gamma-NGF, Gamma-NGF for Neurodegenerative Research

Other Types: Hybrid NGF Molecules, NGF Mimetics, NGF Gene Therapy-Based Products, NGF-Infused Biomaterials

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Nerve Growth Factor Market?

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific led the way as the largest market for nerve growth factor in 2024. Other regions examined in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurophysiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurodegenerative-disorder-therapeutic-global-market-report

Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurostimulation-devices-global-market-report

The Business Research Company has built its reputation on offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights across 27 industries and over 60 geographies. Backed up by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides the necessary knowledge to enhance your game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Or you can drop us a mail at info@tbrc.info

You can also follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.