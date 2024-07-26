Vermont Drug Task Force / Cocaine and fentanyl trafficking
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24H2000443
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Degre
STATION: Vermont Drug Task Force
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2024 @ 1530
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1159 Ripley Road, Waterbury, VT
ACCUSED: Rafael SANTOS
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VIOLATIONS:
- 2 counts of fentanyl trafficking
- 1 count of fentanyl sale
- 2 counts of cocaine sale
- 1 count of cocaine trafficking
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/25/2024 the Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF), in cooperation with the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks, arrested Rafael Santos, 37, of Springfield, MA, following a weeks-long investigation into his distribution of cocaine base in the Washington County area. The investigation consisted of multiple controlled purchases of cocaine base and fentanyl along with the execution of a search warrant at the time of his arrest that revealed significant quantities of cocaine, cocaine base, fentanyl, and other regulated drugs. Santos was taken into custody without incident.
Santos was jailed at the Northwestern Correctional Center for lack of $100,000.00 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 07/26/2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/2023 @ 1230
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Center
BAIL: $100,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.