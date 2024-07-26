MAL MINISTER SET TO LAUNCH COCOA SECTOR INTERVENTION STRATEGY

A strategic framework aims to strengthen and enhance the country’s cocoa industry amidst current challenges and opportunities

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) under the capable and visionary leadership of Honourable Minister Franklyn Derek Wasi is taking immediate steps in addressing the Solomon Islands cocoa industry which holds significant potential to contribute to the economy of our country.

In recognition of this potential along with the current high market price of cocoa globally, the Ministry has been consulting relevant stakeholders over the past weeks and has now successfully developed the “Cocoa Sector Intervention Strategy 2024 (CSIS)” which, Hon. Minister Wasi is set to launch in due course.

Hon. Minister Wasi said “This strategic framework aims to strengthen and enhance the country’s cocoa industry amidst current challenges and future opportunities.

“It is a fundamental initiative designed to address pressing challenges faced by the cocoa industry. These challenges include genetic variability issues, aging, and the impacts of climate change.

“It aligns with the national economic development plans and aims to ensure sustainable growth, environmental stewardship, and socio-economic inclusion,” Hon. Minister Wasi said.

He emphasised that this is necessary and timely due to changing situations, needs, and current high demands.

“The efforts are focused on ensuring cocoa productivity, product quality, market and product competitiveness, employment opportunities, income generation, and sustainability.

“The industry faces challenges compounded by senility, genetic variability issues, and climate change.

“This strategy outlines six key areas for action to enhance the productivity, quality, and marketability of cocoa, focusing on Integrated Pest and Disease Management (IPDM), improved genetic materials, and robust value chain infrastructure,” Hon. Minister Wasi said.

The strategy’s six key objectives are:

Enhancing Economic Contribution: Strengthening the cocoa industry’s role in the national economy. Improving Cocoa Quality: Increasing production of high-quality cocoa at the farm level. Facilitating Market Access: Ensuring improved access to domestic and international markets. Addressing Production Decline: Mitigating production challenges through improved genetic materials and farming practices. Promoting Value Addition: Enhancing local processing capabilities and diversifying export markets. Protection of the Boutique Market: Ensure that this highly lucrative market continues to post the current high prices for bulk cocoa.

Hon. Minister Wasi added that recent fluctuations in cocoa prices have underscored the urgent need for industry-wide intervention.

A fruit bearing cocoa tree.

“The strategy addresses critical issues such as infrastructure, plantation rehabilitation, market access improvements, and the implementation of Integrated Pest and Disease Management (IPDM) practices.

“The strategy is being integrated into the Government’s 100-day GNUT strategy and the 2024-28 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP). It emphasizes collaboration with stakeholders across governmental, non-governmental, and private sectors to ensure comprehensive implementation and sustainability.

“This strategy marks a significant step towards strengthening our cocoa industry. By focusing on quality enhancement, market accessibility, and sustainable practices, MAL aims to secure a prosperous future for cocoa farmers and stakeholders across the Solomon Islands.

“The Cocoa Intervention Strategy 2024 sets a clear path for the revitalization and sustainable growth of the cocoa industry. Through strategic partnerships and targeted interventions, the Government through the agriculture ministry is fully committed to addressing current challenges and positioning Solomon Islands cocoa as a global leader in quality and sustainability,” Hon. Minister Wasi stressed.

“In summary, the overall target of the intervention strategy is to reach 11,500 tons of cocoa export within the next five years.

The intervening activities will focus on technical support to improve quality and increase quantity, regulatory framework on price control and exporters to provide support to farmers, access to finance for indigenous cocoa buyers and youths involved in agribusiness, promote value adding through the boutique market, efficient and regular transport,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hon. Minister Wasi said “The government (SIG) has committed some funds to the strategy, and MAL is actively reaching out to willing donor partners to provide further funding support to this initiative. He further said that MAL sees cocoa as the golden tree.

Solomon Islands currently has approximately 23 million trees of cocoa nationwide and MAL is targeting 50 per cent production rate within the next five years to reach the target of 11,500 tons of cocoa export.

The current export volume of cocoa commodity is approximately 4,000 tons.

Implementation of the strategy is expected to commence in August this year pending availability of funds from the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MoFT).

– MAL Press