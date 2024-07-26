News Release – DOH Reports Additional Mpox Case

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH REPORTS ADDITIONAL MPOX CASE

Mpox vaccination encouraged for anyone at risk

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 24, 2024 24-103

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is reporting one additional case of mpox in a nonresident diagnosed in Honolulu County. This is the fifth case diagnosed in Hawai‘i in 2024 and brings the total number of cases reported to Hawaiʻi DOH since June 3, 2022 to 51. Those at higher risk of mpox infection should consider being vaccinated with two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine.

Laboratory testing of the latest case has determined this to be mpox clade II, the type that has caused the current global outbreak that began in 2022.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recently been increasing monitoring of mpox clade I activity in Africa including an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). While mpox clade I has not been detected in the United States or Hawaiʻi during the current outbreak, it can cause more severe illness and deaths. Some outbreaks have killed up to 10% of the people who get sick, although more recent outbreaks have had lower death rates.

While the risk to the general public in the U.S., as a result of the outbreak of mpox clade I in the DRC is very low, the JYNNEOS vaccination is the best way for those at increased risk of mpox infections to protect themselves from both mpox clade I and II.

Vaccination

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide. Those at higher risk for mpox and who should consider being vaccinated include:

Individuals who meet both the following criteria:

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, as well as transgender people who have sex with men; and have multiple or casual sex partners (such as through dating apps) or expect to have this mpox risk in the future.



People who have a sex partner in any of the categories described above;

Anyone with close contact in the last 14 days to a person with known or suspected mpox infection;

Persons with severely compromised immune systems; and

Anyone in any of these categories who has received only one mpox vaccine dose.

To stay protected during Pride events in Fall 2024, those at higher risk of mpox should complete the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine series in the summer. It takes a minimum of four weeks to complete the vaccine series.

The DOH and health care providers in each county continue to vaccinate high-risk individuals. Find a provider offering the vaccine here: https://health.hawaii.gov/mpox, or call one a provider near you from the list below.

County Provider/Organization Hawaiʻi Hāmākua-Kohala Health 808-930-2751 Kumukahi Health + Wellness (Kona): 808-331-8177 (Hilo): 808-982-8800 Maika‘i Health 808-333-3420 Kauaʻi Mālama Pono Health Services 808-871-7772 Kaua‘i District Health Office 808-241-3495 Maui Mālama I Ke Ola 808-871-7772 Honolulu Wai‘anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center 808-427-0442 Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center 808-521-2437 Kaiser Permanente 808-432-2000, prompt 1 Waikīkī Health 808-922-4787

JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccination series administered 28 days apart. Individuals who have not yet received a second dose are encouraged to make an appointment.

On April 1, 2024, Bavarian Nordic commercially launched its JYNNEOS vaccine and opened ordering of the vaccine through commercial wholesalers. As a result, the JYNNEOS vaccine may potentially be accessed at other clinics as well as pharmacies. If interested in getting an mpox vaccination at other locations, call ahead to determine availability.

Transmission

The risk of mpox infection remains low for most Hawai‘i residents. Mpox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with mpox. The infection may be spread through large respiratory droplets, which generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged contact is required.

The current cases, both nationally and in Hawai‘i, are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. However, anyone who has close contact with someone with mpox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Ask new partners about their health, including recent rashes or sores. If you or your partner feel sick or have new or unexplained rashes or sores, avoid close contact with others until getting checked out by a health care provider. Don’t share bedding, clothing, or toothbrushes with people outside your household. If attending events with lots of direct, skin-to-skin contact, minimizing physical contact and partners can reduce risk.

Symptoms, Testing and Treatment

Individuals with mpox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rash or sores, should immediately contact their health care provider. Testing and treatment are available.

Further information and updates can be found at health.hawaii.gov/mpox.

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawai’i State Department of Health

808-953-9616

[email protected]